Elton John Duets Classic Hit With His Biopic Star

Elton John had a special treat for those at his annual Oscars party this past Sunday night. The legendary musician did a surprise duet with the actor portraying him in his forthcoming biopic.

John performed his classic hit "Tiny Dancer" with actor Taron Egerton, who not only stars as Elton in "Rocketman", but also performs the songs for the film.

"It's funny how life turns out, isn't it?" said before the two performed the song. The film's music producer Giles Martin said that for the movie, Elton wanted "Taron's interpretation of his songs. I don't think there's anyone in the world who could have played Elton - it's Taron's role." Watch the performance here.





