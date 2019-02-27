News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Elton John Duets Classic Hit With His Biopic Star

02-27-2019
Elton John

Elton John had a special treat for those at his annual Oscars party this past Sunday night. The legendary musician did a surprise duet with the actor portraying him in his forthcoming biopic.

John performed his classic hit "Tiny Dancer" with actor Taron Egerton, who not only stars as Elton in "Rocketman", but also performs the songs for the film.

"It's funny how life turns out, isn't it?" said before the two performed the song. The film's music producer Giles Martin said that for the movie, Elton wanted "Taron's interpretation of his songs. I don't think there's anyone in the world who could have played Elton - it's Taron's role." Watch the performance here.


Related Stories


Elton John Duets Classic Hit With His Biopic Star

Elton John 'Rocketman' Biopic Trailer Released

Elton John Unearths Rare 1970s Christmas Song Performance

Elton John Adds New North American Leg To Farewell Tour

Little Big Town Release Video For Elton John 'Rocket Man' Cover

Megadeth Surprise, Alice In Chains Tribute Chris Cornell, Elton John Rocks Royal Wedding, Greta Van Fleet Wrapping Up Debut Album, Chickenfoot Reunite and more

Lamb Of God Release New Video, Elton John To Rock The Royal Wedding, Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song, Arctic Monkeys Benefit Show, more

Little Big Town Take On Elton John's 'Rocket Man'

Queens of the Stone Age, The Killers To Rock Elton John Tribute

Myles Kennedy's Cover Of Elton John Classic Goes Online

More Elton John News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Slash Surprised By Guns N' Roses Reunion- Queen and Adam Lambert Documentary Film Coming- Aerosmith Taking Deuces Are Wild Show Outside Of Vegas- more

Alice In Chains and Korn Announce Summer Tour- Iron Maiden Add Dates To American Legacy Of The Beast Tour- Heart Reveal Details For First Show Together In 3 Years- more

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Working On 'Really Cool' New Music- Queen Rock Academy Awards As Bohemian Rhapsody Wins Four Oscars- Neal Schon Launches Journey Tour- more

Sammy Hagar All For Original Van Halen Reunion- Peter Frampton Reveals That Health Issue Is Behind Farewell Tour- Slash Captured Recent Concert For Upcoming DVD- Metallica- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Slash Surprised By Guns N' Roses Reunion

Queen and Adam Lambert Documentary Film Coming

Aerosmith Taking Deuces Are Wild Show Outside Of Vegas

Elton John Duets Classic Hit With His Biopic Star

Cheap Trick In The Studio For Budokan Anniversary

Motley Crue To Be Grand Marshalls At NASCAR Race

Queensryche Release 'Blood Of The Levant' Video

Taking Back Sunday Add New Leg To 20th Anniversary Tour

Alice In Chains Release 'Rainer Fog' Lyric Video

Singled Out: Softspoken's Paradox

Alice In Chains and Korn Announce Summer Tour

Iron Maiden Add Dates To American Legacy Of The Beast Tour

Heart Reveal Details For First Show Together In Three Years

Stevie Nicks Celebrating Rock Hall Induction With New Releases

Bring Me The Horizon Announce North American Tour

Alan Parsons Reveals Collaboration With Jason Mraz

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Denny Laine Live AT The Arcada

Caught In The Act: Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

The Best Films of 2018

Caught In The Act: Panic! At The Disco Live

Americana Kitchen - Come and Get It

5 Star: Matt Nathanson - Sings His Sad Heart

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

Road Trip: Road Trip Canton, Ohio: A Super Trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rock Reads: The Clash: All The Albums, All The Songs And Led Zeppelin: All The Albums, All The Songs (Expanded Edition)

Rock Reads: No Cameras Allowed: My Career as an Outlaw Rock and Roll Photographer

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.