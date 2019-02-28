Corey Taylor Back To Work On New Slipknot Album

Corey Taylor shared the exciting news with fans via social media that he has returned to the recording studio to get "back to work" on the band's forthcoming studio album.

The Stone Sour and Slipknot frontman took to Instagram to let fans know that work had resumed on the new album. He posted a photo of himself in the studio wearing a Motley Crue t-shirt and a goofy facial expression.

The new album will follow the band's first new track in four years "All Out Life". Taylor had this to say about the song in an interview with the Des Moines Register, "people are way too pissed about the wrong things and not pissed enough about the right things

"(The song sets) the tone for getting people to stand up and go, 'We're not gonna allow this. We're not gonna allow people to run us down for religious beliefs, for the color we are, for what we stand for. For who we chose to love.' All of these things. There's nobody doing it, man.

"Everybody's too worried about their pockets. Everybody's too worried about their paychecks. That was me, basically, drawing a line in the sand and going 'Guess what? You don't get to do this anymore.'"





Related Stories

Slipknot and Korn Planning Summer Tours

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Announce Rare Club Solo Show

Slipknot Begin Recording New Album

Slipknot Go Behind The Scenes Of New Song

Corey Taylor Really Opening Up On Next Album 2018 In Review

Corey Taylor Reveals Timeline For New Slipknot Album 2018 In Review

Slipknot Star Says He Will Never Go Back On Tour Again 2018 In Review

Slipknot's Knotfest Going To Hell

Slipknot's New Studio Album Coming Soon

More Slipknot News

Share this article



