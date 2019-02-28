Journey's Neal Schon Gets All-Star Birthday Wishes

Legendary Journey guitarist Neal Schon received some birthday messages via a video from a who's who of fellow rock icons, as well as a prized guitar as a gift from his wife.

Neal just launched his Journey Through Time Tour where he celebrates the music of his famed band and following his show in Oakland on Saturday night, his wife Michaele surprised him with a birthday celebration.

Part of the festivities included a special video that Michaele put together featuring some of his famous friends including Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott, Sammy Hagar, Zakk Wylde, Joe Satriani, Joe Bonamassa, Steve Vai, and his former Journey bandmates Gregg Rolie and Deen Castronovo. Watch the video here.

As if that wasn't enough, Michaele surprised Neal with a1954 Gibson Les Paul Gold Top guitar. He took to social media to share his excitement about the gift. He wrote, "Here it is and the most dynamic guitar I've ever played. I'm going research it and find out just who played it as it's an old soul that just cry's and screams. Unbelievable-sound @gibsonguitar #phillipworton #gibson @gibsoncustom 1954 Les Paul wraparound bridge. The sustain is amazing. Thank you to my beautiful wife Michaele for such an incredible guitar with spirit we share.. looking forward to playing it live.."





