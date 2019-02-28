Tim Bowness Releases Video For Guest Star Heavy New Song

Tim Bowness called on some his fellow musicians to guest star on his new track "It's The World", which comes from his brand new solo studio album.

Bowness will be releasing his new 11-track record, entitled "Flowers At The Scenes" on Friday (March 1st) but ahead of the album launch he has revealed the new track which features Peter Hammill (Van Der Graaf Generator), Steven Wilson & Jim Matheos (Fates Warning) & Colin Edwin (Porcupine Tree). Watch the video here.

Tim had this to say about the song and video, "This is the outlier on Flowers At The Scene. I Go Deeper and Borderline are unique to themselves, but don't feel out of character with other songs on FATS. It's The World is definitely a track apart, though.



"It started with me writing a song using guitar and trumpet loops and ended with Brian Hulse fleshing out the chorus, Jim Matheos adding some Metallic menace, and rhythm section Tom Atherton and Colin Edwin taking to the piece like twin Lemmys to whiskey.



"I could hear a Peter Hammill shaped hole in the chorus - as you do - so I asked PH to add some backing vocals. In his Rikki Nadir guise, he also played some savage guitars on the chorus.



"Steven Wilson beefed up what was there with his usual mixing flair and added a haunting synth towards the end of the song.



"The lyric is an account of someone blaming everything external on what might be an internal problem. On some levels, it's self-pity on a global scale but with the current state of the world it's not exactly clearcut.



"Bob Hodds' video very nicely captures the paranoia in the lyrics."





