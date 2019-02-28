|
Tim Bowness Releases Video For Guest Star Heavy New Song
02-28-2019
Tim Bowness called on some his fellow musicians to guest star on his new track "It's The World", which comes from his brand new solo studio album.
Bowness will be releasing his new 11-track record, entitled "Flowers At The Scenes" on Friday (March 1st) but ahead of the album launch he has revealed the new track which features Peter Hammill (Van Der Graaf Generator), Steven Wilson & Jim Matheos (Fates Warning) & Colin Edwin (Porcupine Tree). Watch the video here.
Tim had this to say about the song and video, "This is the outlier on Flowers At The Scene. I Go Deeper and Borderline are unique to themselves, but don't feel out of character with other songs on FATS. It's The World is definitely a track apart, though.
Related Stories
Tim Bowness Releases Video For Guest Star Heavy New Song
Tim Bowness Launches Podcast Series and Releases Video
Tim Bowness Shares New Song 'I Go Deeper'
Tim Bowness Announces New Album 'Flowers At The Scene'
Tim Bowness Releases 'Kill The Pain That's Killing You' Video