UFO Reveal Initial North American Farewell Tour Dates

02-28-2019
UFO

Hard rock icons UFO are celebrating their 50th anniversary with a farewell tour and on Wednesday (February 27th) the band announced the initial dates for the North American leg of the trek.

The announced dates will begin on October 10th in Anaheim, Ca at The Grove and run until November 2nd in Uncasville, CT at Wolf's Den @ Mohegan Sun.

Phil Mogg, who turns 71 in April, explained the decision to retire, "This decision has been a long time coming, I've considered stepping down at the end of UFO's previous tours in 2016. I don't want to call this a farewell tour as I hate that word, but this year's gigs (2019) will represent my final tap-dancing appearances with the band.

"2019 marks UFO's 50th anniversary, so the timing feels right. There will be a final tour of the UK and we will also play some shows in selected other cities that the band has a strong connection with. But outside of the UK this won't be a long tour. Being out on the road isn't always tremendously luxurious and although the playing is as great as it ever was, the stuff that surrounds it becomes very tiresome. I always told myself that when I reached that stage I would step down, and that's what I'm going to do. This is the right time for me to quit."

"Maybe the best word to use is 'bittersweet'," he concludes. "But my time has arrived to be leaving UFO. And all that remains is to make sure that we have a great tour."

UFO Initial North American Farewell Tour Dates:
10/10: Anaheim, CA @ The Grove#
10/11: Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues#
10/24: Wabash, IN @ Honeywell Center
10/25: St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theater
10/26: St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theater
10/27: Chesterfield, MI @ Diesel
10/30: New York, NY @ Sony Hall
10/31: Staten Island, NY @ St George Theater*
11/1: Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn's Peak*
11/2: Uncasville, CT @ Wolf's Den @ Mohegan Sun
# With Armored Saint
*With Blue Oyster Cult


