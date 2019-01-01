News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Dave Grohl May Release Nirvana Rock Hall Club Reunion Show 2018 In Review

01-01-2019
Nirvana

(hennemusic) Dave Grohl May Release Nirvana Rock Hall Club Reunion Show was a top 18 story of July 2018: Dave Grohl says he is considering the release of a Nirvana reunion club show that took place following the band's 2014 induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

After being joined by Joan Jett, Kim Gordon, St. Vincent and Lorde for their live set at New York's Barclays Center, the rockers headed to an invite-only private event at Saint Vitus, a tiny bar and music venue in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn.

The show started at 2 a.m., with Rock Hall performers Joan Jett, Kim Gordon (Sonic Youth) and Annie Clark (a.k.a. St. Vincent) joining Nirvana members Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear for a 19-song set that opened with Jett and the group delivering the iconic 1991 smash, "Smells Like Teen Spirit."

Alongside fellow guests Deer Tick's John McCauley and J. Mascis of Dinosaur Jr., each of the singers performed a few tunes, ending with Gordon; guitarist Pat Smear smashed his guitar following "Negative Creep" before being told by a roadie that they had one more song left to do.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone. Grohl was asked if there were any plans to release the footage of the rare Nirvana gig.

"I don't know," says Grohl. "When we realized that we were going to do it, I just called the people from my production company and said, 'We need to film this,' and we loaded some cameras in there and and shot it without knowing what would ever come of it. But it would be a shame for that evening to be only a memory and and we've got it. And it was great.

"It was cathartic and everybody involved, I think, understood that they were part of something like a dream. I remember playing and looking and seeing Carrie Brownstein in the front row in the pit singing along to every song and, you know, getting to play drums behind Joan Jett or, god, playing 'School' or 'Pennyroyal Tea' with J Mascis.

"It really was amazing. It was something else. Someday, I'm sure everybody'll see it." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Dave Grohl May Release Nirvana Rock Hall Club Reunion Show 2018 In Review

New Guns N' Roses Or New Nirvana Needed Says Tremonti 2018 In Review

Video Of Nirvana Cal Jam Reunion Goes Online

Nirvana Members Reunite At Foo Fighters Show

Dave Grohl May Release Nirvana Rock Hall Club Reunion Show

New Guns N' Roses Or New Nirvana Needed Says Tremonti

Nirvana Classic Fuels 'Westworld' Season 2 Trailer

Frances Bean Cobain Remembers Her Father Nirvana's Kurt Cobain

Nirvana Classic Given Unusual Makeover For Super Bowl Commercial

Dave Grohl Shares Nirvana Stories In New Seattle Tourism Video

More Nirvana News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Gene Simmons Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit- Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Movie Being Planned- Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Recording Studio - more 2018 in review

Van Halen Star Addresses Reunion Rumors- Slipknot Go Behind The Scenes Of New Song- Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Receives CBE Honor- Pearl Jam End Special Series- more

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Called Rape Claim 'Despicable False'- Van Halen Classic Gets Unusual Makeover- Iron Maiden Sued By Obscure Early Former Singer- more 2018 in review

Eddie Van Halen Was Like Jekyll and Hyde On Reunion Tour- Guns N' Roses' Izzy Stradlin Addresses Reunion Absence- 'Dude That Looks Like a Lady' Revealed- more 2018 in review

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Gene Simmons Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit 2018 In Review

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Movie Being Planned 2018 In Review

Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Recording Studio 2018 In Review

David Bowie's First Demo Recording Found 2018 In Review

Guns N' Roses Hit New Milestone With Classic Video 2018 In Review

Legendary KISS Artist Receives Huge Surprise At Expo 2018 In Review

Ray Davies Confirms The Kinks Plans To Reunite 2018 In Review

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Laid To Rest In Dallas 2018 In Review

Dave Grohl May Release Nirvana Rock Hall Club Reunion Show 2018 In Review

Deep Purple's Ian Gillan Addresses Idea Of Blackmore Reunion 2018 In Review

Ex Of Mice & Men Frontman Austin Carlile Plots Return To Music 2018 In Review

Metalocalypse Director John Schnepp Dead At 51 2018 In Review

Billy Joel Jams With Bruce Springsteen At Milestone Concert 2018 In Review

Pink Floyd Stream First Official Video To Feature David Gilmour 2018 In Review

More Rolling Stones Releases Coming Under Expanded Deal 2018 In Review

Metallica Release 360 Degree Video For Classic Song 2018 In Review

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.