News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Deep Purple's Ian Gillan Addresses Idea Of Blackmore Reunion 2018 In Review

01-01-2019
Deep Purple

Deep Purple's Ian Gillan Addresses Idea Of Blackmore Reunion was a top 18 story of July 2018: Ritchie Blackmore has previously expressed an interest to reunite with Deep Purple for a special one off show but frontman Ian Gillan says that he believes it is impossible for a reunion.

Gillan told Radio Rock via Classic Rock, "Let me give you an example. Say you were divorced and there was acrimony and difficulty and lots of relatives and children were affected, and life went on.

"Then you got married again and someone says, 'We want you to get together with your old wife, and your new wife, all together, and we're going to have a wonderful time.' Can you imagine how difficult that is in human terms?

"Now, I understand that we're professionals and we have a kind of responsibility, but to be honest, we have never considered the commercial aspects or the fans' aspects or any of those things when we make decisions, because what we always do is what is most natural and follow our passion and hope that the audience will like it."

The singer then added, "Everyone knows the history. Purple was on the downslope when Ritchie left, and with Steve Morse, we got back on the upslope again. So it would be, in the greatest scheme of things, impossible to do that. And I think it's going to be increasingly difficult as the years go by, because no one has much interest in that sort of thing."

Gillan also said that it is not personal, "We have no great passion or dislike for Ritchie - we're actually exchanging communications and ideas through our offices, so there's no nasty feelings left. But I think it's too late. We're thinking about the end now.

"The other thing is it would just open the damn gates and all this whole damn thing would start all over again just when we put it to bed. As far as I know, everybody in the band would think that was a bad idea. Let's just let it rest. Let's just wish Ritchie well, and do what he does, and we'll do what we do. Things are going along very nicely now."

He concluded, "We're so close to the end now - within a year or two, three, four. Who knows? But it's close. And I think probably, as Ian Paice said, we're happy now. It stopped raining. The sun's shining. Let's enjoy it."


Related Stories


Deep Purple's Ian Gillan Addresses Idea Of Blackmore Reunion 2018 In Review

Whitesnake Stream Video For Cover Of Deep Purple Rarity

Glenn Hughes Explains Why Deep Purple Had Two Singers 2018 In Review

Ritchie Blackmore Wants Deep Purple Mark II Reunion 2018 In Review

Rock Hall Induction Wasn't Important To Deep Purple 2018 In Review

Glenn Hughes To Revisit Deep Purple On Spring Tour

Deep Purple Releasing Classic Albums On Purple Vinyl

Deep Purple's Ian Gillan Addresses Idea Of Blackmore Reunion

Temperance Movement Announce Album, Judas Priest and Deep Purple Tour

Ghost And Deep Purple Help Honor Metallica With Polar Music Prize

More Deep Purple News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Gene Simmons Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit- Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Movie Being Planned- Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Recording Studio - more 2018 in review

Van Halen Star Addresses Reunion Rumors- Slipknot Go Behind The Scenes Of New Song- Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Receives CBE Honor- Pearl Jam End Special Series- more

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Called Rape Claim 'Despicable False'- Van Halen Classic Gets Unusual Makeover- Iron Maiden Sued By Obscure Early Former Singer- more 2018 in review

Eddie Van Halen Was Like Jekyll and Hyde On Reunion Tour- Guns N' Roses' Izzy Stradlin Addresses Reunion Absence- 'Dude That Looks Like a Lady' Revealed- more 2018 in review

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Gene Simmons Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit 2018 In Review

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Movie Being Planned 2018 In Review

Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Recording Studio 2018 In Review

David Bowie's First Demo Recording Found 2018 In Review

Guns N' Roses Hit New Milestone With Classic Video 2018 In Review

Legendary KISS Artist Receives Huge Surprise At Expo 2018 In Review

Ray Davies Confirms The Kinks Plans To Reunite 2018 In Review

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Laid To Rest In Dallas 2018 In Review

Dave Grohl May Release Nirvana Rock Hall Club Reunion Show 2018 In Review

Deep Purple's Ian Gillan Addresses Idea Of Blackmore Reunion 2018 In Review

Ex Of Mice & Men Frontman Austin Carlile Plots Return To Music 2018 In Review

Metalocalypse Director John Schnepp Dead At 51 2018 In Review

Billy Joel Jams With Bruce Springsteen At Milestone Concert 2018 In Review

Pink Floyd Stream First Official Video To Feature David Gilmour 2018 In Review

More Rolling Stones Releases Coming Under Expanded Deal 2018 In Review

Metallica Release 360 Degree Video For Classic Song 2018 In Review

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.