Guns N' Roses Hit New Milestone With Classic Video 2018 In Review

01-01-2019
Guns N' Roses

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses Hit New Milestone With Classic Video was a top 18 story of July 2018: The video for Guns N' Roses 1991 classic, "November Rain", has reached a new milestone on YouTube. Forbes reports the clip has become the first music video from the pre-YouTube era (the site launched in 2005) to surpass the 1 billion views mark...and shows no sign of slowing down.

Directed by Andy Morahan and one of the most expensive music videos ever made, "November Rain" averaged nearly 560,000 views every day in 2017, according to YouTube; its hits are actually increasing in recent years, with its peak daily views reached on November 25, 2017.

The third single from "Use Your Illusion I" reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100; at almost 9 minutes, the tune also has the distinction of being the longest song in history to enter the top ten of the US chart.

YouTube also confirms that Guns N' Roses are now the biggest musical act on the site for both the 1980s and 1990s, as the two videos for "Sweet Child O' Mine" are closing in on a combined 2.3 billion views, and "November Rain" becomes the first music video from the 1990s to reach the billion-view milestone, Read more and watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


