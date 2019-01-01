News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Recording Studio 2018 In Review

01-01-2019
Journey

Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Recording Studio was a top 18 story of July 2018: Journey guitarist Neal Schon released a new statement expressing his hope that he can reconnect with former singer Steve Perry and possibly have the frontman join him in the studio.

Schon has been dedicating the performance of the classic hit "Lights" to Perry during Journey's current coheadlining tour with Def Leppard and now the guitarist says that he plans to release his new solo album early next year and has extended a public invitation to Steve to join him in the recording studio.

Neal says, "'I've been hearing that he's been showing up in the same coffee joint that I go to all the time. Hopefully I'll run into him soon. We had a great meeting when we met for the Hall of Fame. I realized there was still a very deep connection there.

"He's had nothing but very kind words to say about myself. I've done the same for him. The mutual respect is there. One step at a time. I'd just like to get to know him again and see where he's at.

"But I can surely tell you that I would love to just have him come and just mess around one day at Narada's studio with the three of us, because I think we would turn out something that he would really dig.'"


