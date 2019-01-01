More Rolling Stones Releases Coming Under Expanded Deal 2018 In Review

(hennemusic) More Rolling Stones Releases Coming Under Expanded Deal was a top 18 story of July 2018: The Rolling Stones have extended and expanded a worldwide agreement with Universal Music Group (UMG) covering the band's recorded music and audio-visual catalogues, archival support, global merchandising and brand management.

The partnership - which began in 2008 - will see UMG continue to leverage the company's global network spanning more than 60 countries to support the group's multimedia output while providing dedicated space for the band's physical media assets, musical instruments and equipment.

UMG's brand-management and merchandise company, Bravado, will handle global merchandising rights, retail licensing, brand management and e-commerce on behalf of the band, including their iconic tongue logo, one of the most universally recognized symbols in entertainment.

As part of the renewed commitment, UMG-owned Eagle Rock have expanded their global distribution rights to the band's extensive long-form audio visual catalogue, with plans to reissue several classic concert films from The Rolling Stones archives, including "Atlanta" (1989); "Steel Wheels" (1989-90); "Voodoo Lounge" (1994); "Bridges To Babylon" (1997-1998); "Four Flicks" (2002) and "Bigger Bang" (2005-2006).

"After a decade of working in partnership together, we are thrilled to expand and extend our relationship with The Rolling Stones," says UMG Chairman & CEO Sir Lucian Grainge. "We look forward to bringing our expertise and passion to bear as we put our global organization to work on behalf of this iconic band who continue to create music and influence culture around the world."

"For many years now we've had a wonderful partnership with Universal Music," adds Rolling Stones manager Joyce Smyth, "and look forward to an even more successful future together." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





