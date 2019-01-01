News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Laid To Rest In Dallas 2018 In Review

01-01-2019
Pantera

(hennemusic) Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Laid To Rest In Dallas was a top 18 story of July 2018: Pantera and Hellyeah drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott was laid to rest during a private funeral service for friends and family in Arlington, TX on June 30.

Paul - who died in his sleep at home in Las Vegas, NV on June 22 at the age of 54 - was buried next to his brother, guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, and their mother, Carolyn, at Moore Memorial Gardens cemetery in a custom Kiss Kasket provided by KISS members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley; Darrell had previously been buried in a similar casket as both were huge fans of the group.

A variety of rockers reportedly spoke at the ceremony, including longtime friend and Grim Reaper guitarist Nick Bowcott, original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante, among others.

The private service was followed by "A Public Celebration Of Life" event at the Bomb Factory in Dallas, TX on July 1, which was streamed live via Paul's social media sites and can be seen in full below.

The Fort Worth Star Telegram reports Paul's drum kit from Hellyeah sat silently on a stage decorated with flowers from multiple rock stars and other celebrities, including Ozzy Osbourne, Kid Rock, comedian Carrot Top (Paul was a big fan), Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler and bands such as Megadeth, Anthrax, Disturbed, Slayer, Alice in Chains and others.

"We're not mourning Vinnie," said former Pantera tour manager Guy Sykes. "Of course, the world is sad that he's gone... but Vinnie's memory will live on through his music." Read more and watch a stream here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


