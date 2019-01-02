AC/DC Album Rumors Grow As Angus Young Spotted At Studio 2018 In Review

(hennemusic) AC/DC Album Rumors Grow As Angus Young Spotted At Studio was a top 18 story of August 2018: As AC/DC fans continue to speculate about the band's plans for new music, a photograph of co-founder Angus Young at a Vancouver recording studio has surfaced.

Journalist Steve Newton has published an image of the iconic rocker and his nephew, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, having a smoke break on the outside deck of The Warehouse taken by fans Crystal Lambert and Glenn Slavens, who previously captured a photo of singer Brian Johnson and drummer Phil Rudd in the same location.

As for future images, Newton writes: "There might not be any newer ones to come, because word got out that the Aussie earbusters were being spied on, and now there's a big umbrella on the deck blocking the sight of any legendary rockers sipping coffee or whatever's in those white mugs."

AC/DC have recorded their last three albums at the Canadian studio owned by rocker Bryan Adams, including 2000's "Stiff Upper Lip", 2008's "Black Ice" and 2014's "Rock Or Bust." Read more here.

