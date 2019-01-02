News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Marilyn Manson Collapses On Stage During Concert 2018 In Review

01-02-2019
Marilyn Manson

(hennemusic) Marilyn Manson Collapses On Stage During Concert was a top 18 story of August 2018: Marilyn Manson collapsed on stage during an August 18 performance in Houston, TX before ending his show after just five songs on the Twins Of Evil tour with Rob Zombie, and video of the incident has surfaced online.

According to The Houston Press, Manson's tour manager escorted photographers from the pit prior to the start of his set at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, explaining that the singer was feeling very ill and did not want his picture taken.

The paper notes Manson remained "mostly stationary and visibly shaking at times while he braced himself with the microphone stand" during the abbreviated five-song set, which included very long breaks between songs with the stage blacked out

Manson referenced a case of "heat poisoning" prior to the start of the evening's third song, "This Is The New Sh*t", before collapsing on top of one of the monitors at the end of the next tune, his cover of the Eurythmics' classic, "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)" - as roadies could be seen on the side of the stage worriedly contemplating on whether or not to assist him.

Manson managed one more song - the title track to 1996's "Antichrist Superstar" - before leaving the stage, with the Houston media outlet adding that "talk backstage speculated that it was a horrible case of food poisoning" that caused the singer's early exit.

During Zombie's headlining set, the rocker referenced his tour mate's status prior to delivering what should have been their nightly duet on a recently-released cover of a Beatles classic.

"Unfortunately tonight, my good friend Mr. Manson is not feeling too good," Zombie told the crowd, who expressed their disappointment about his brief performance. "Why are you booing him, he doesn't feel good; I can't help it. He is under the weather, unfortunately, feeling like crap, and wishes he could be here right now to do this with me because it takes two to tango when there's twins of evil involved. I guess I'll do this one solo ...we'll scream real loud...he's probably on the bus feeling like crap...we'll make him feel better, man" as the band began "Helter Skelter." See video of Manson incident and Zombie's performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Marilyn Manson Collapses On Stage During Concert 2018 In Review

Marilyn Manson Collapses On Stage During Concert

Rob Zombie And Marilyn Manson Forced To Cancel Show At Last Minute

Rob Zombie Does Surprise Cover After Marilyn Manson Cancels At Last Minute

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Live Debut Helter Skelter Cover

Beatles Classic Covered By Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie

As I Lay Dying Play First Show In Five Years- The Cramps' Nick Knox Dead At 60- Marilyn Manson A Lost Boy- Emmure Offshoot Painless- More

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Release Tour Preview

Marilyn Manson Joins X Japan at Coachella- Stone Sour Unplugged- Wes Borland and Travis Barker Team Up- Slayer Look Back- Scars On Broadway Return- More

Marilyn Manson Recruits Courtney Love For 'Tattooed in Reverse' Video

More Marilyn Manson News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
AC/DC Album Rumors Grow As Angus Young Spotted At Studio- Slash Has Unreleased Collaboration With Chester Bennington- Steve Perry- The Eagles- more 2018 in review

Gene Simmons Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit- Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Movie Being Planned- Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Recording Studio - more 2018 in review

Van Halen Star Addresses Reunion Rumors- Slipknot Go Behind The Scenes Of New Song- Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Receives CBE Honor- Pearl Jam End Special Series- more

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Called Rape Claim 'Despicable False'- Van Halen Classic Gets Unusual Makeover- Iron Maiden Sued By Obscure Early Former Singer- more 2018 in review

advertisement

Rock News Stories
AC/DC Album Rumors Grow As Angus Young Spotted At Studio 2018 In Review

Slash Has Unreleased Collaboration With Chester Bennington 2018 In Review

The Eagles Have No. 1 and No. 3 Biggest Selling Albums Of All Time 2018 In Review

Journey's Steve Perry Lost and Regained His Love Of Music 2018 In Review

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Does Surprise Jam With Billy Joel 2018 In Review

Iron Maiden Respond To Songwriting Lawsuit 2018 In Review

Reunited Guns N' Roses Want To Make New Music Says Slash 2018 In Review

Foo Fighters Play Rarities At Pop-Up Store 2018 In Review

Megadeth New Album Plans Revealed By Dave Mustaine 2018 In Review

The Kinks Stream Unreleased Song From 1968 2018 In Review

Marilyn Manson Collapses On Stage During Concert 2018 In Review

Pearl Jam Rock David Bowie Classic For First Time At Stadium Show 2018 In Review

Allman Brothers Band Icon Dickey Betts Suffers Stroke 2018 In Review

We Came As Romans Frontman Kyle Pavone Dead At 28 2018 In Review

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul's Cause Of Death Revealed 2018 In Review

Motley Crue Members Reunite In The Studio With Bob Rock 2018 In Review

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.