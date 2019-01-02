News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Motley Crue Members Reunite In The Studio With Bob Rock 2018 In Review

01-02-2019
Motley Crue

(hennemusic) Motley Crue Members Reunite In The Studio With Bob Rock was a top 18 story of August 2018: Motley Crue have been rather silent since they packed up their guyliner and headed into retirement but there is now buzzing on the Livewire that Nikki Sixx and Tommy Lee have reunited in the studio for an undisclosed reason.

The band shared a photo of Lee and Sixx in the studio together with "Dr Feelgood" producer Bob Rock on their official Facebook page with the caption "28th August 2018".

Lee also shared a brief video on his Instagram account and declared "It's that new sh*t!!!". The band famously signed an agreement to retire from touring but that did leave the door open to new music.

Fans are buzzing that the studio return may have something to do with the upcoming Netflix biopic adaption of the group's best selling 2001 autobiography "The Dirt". Check out Tommy's video post here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Pick Of The Week


