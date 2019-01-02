News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul's Cause Of Death Revealed 2018 In Review

01-02-2019
Pantera

(hennemusic) Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul's Cause Of Death Revealed was a top 18 story of August 2018: Pantera fans were shocked and saddened by the surprise passing of legendary drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott in late June and now a Las Vegas coroner has confirmed the official cause of death.

"Vincent Paul Abbott died from natural causes, specifically, dilated cardiomyopathy (an enlarged heart)," said the family in a statement on social media. "Severe coronary artery disease was identified as a significant condition to the cause of death according to the official report submitted by the Clark County Coroner's office. We ask that you please continue to respect the privacy of the family and friends of Vinnie Paul. No further statement will be issued."

Paul - who passed away in his sleep at his Las Vegas home at the age of 54 - was laid to rest during a private funeral service for friends and family in Arlington, TX on June 30.

The rocker was buried next to his brother, guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, and their mother, Carolyn, at Moore Memorial Gardens cemetery in a custom "Kiss Kasket" provided by KISS members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley; Darrell had previously been buried in a similar casket as both were huge fans of the group. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul's Cause Of Death Revealed 2018 In Review

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Laid To Rest In Dallas 2018 In Review

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Died In His Sleep 2018 In Review

Louder Than Life Festival Canceled Due To Unsafe Condtions

Pantera's Philip Anselmo Plays Tribute To Dimebag and Vinnie Paul

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul's Cause Of Death Revealed

Dimebag's Girlfriend Pays Tribute To Vinnie Paul

Disturbed Pay Tribute To Vinnie Paul- Deftones Launching Their Own Music Festival- Gene Simmons Jams With Doro and more

Pantera's Rex Brown Pays Tribute To Vinnie Paul

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Laid To Rest In Dallas

More Pantera News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
AC/DC Album Rumors Grow As Angus Young Spotted At Studio- Slash Has Unreleased Collaboration With Chester Bennington- Steve Perry- The Eagles- more 2018 in review

Gene Simmons Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit- Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Movie Being Planned- Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Recording Studio - more 2018 in review

Van Halen Star Addresses Reunion Rumors- Slipknot Go Behind The Scenes Of New Song- Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Receives CBE Honor- Pearl Jam End Special Series- more

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Called Rape Claim 'Despicable False'- Van Halen Classic Gets Unusual Makeover- Iron Maiden Sued By Obscure Early Former Singer- more 2018 in review

advertisement

Rock News Stories
AC/DC Album Rumors Grow As Angus Young Spotted At Studio 2018 In Review

Slash Has Unreleased Collaboration With Chester Bennington 2018 In Review

The Eagles Have No. 1 and No. 3 Biggest Selling Albums Of All Time 2018 In Review

Journey's Steve Perry Lost and Regained His Love Of Music 2018 In Review

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Does Surprise Jam With Billy Joel 2018 In Review

Iron Maiden Respond To Songwriting Lawsuit 2018 In Review

Reunited Guns N' Roses Want To Make New Music Says Slash 2018 In Review

Foo Fighters Play Rarities At Pop-Up Store 2018 In Review

Megadeth New Album Plans Revealed By Dave Mustaine 2018 In Review

The Kinks Stream Unreleased Song From 1968 2018 In Review

Marilyn Manson Collapses On Stage During Concert 2018 In Review

Pearl Jam Rock David Bowie Classic For First Time At Stadium Show 2018 In Review

Allman Brothers Band Icon Dickey Betts Suffers Stroke 2018 In Review

We Came As Romans Frontman Kyle Pavone Dead At 28 2018 In Review

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul's Cause Of Death Revealed 2018 In Review

Motley Crue Members Reunite In The Studio With Bob Rock 2018 In Review

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.