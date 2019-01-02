News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Pearl Jam Rock David Bowie Classic For First Time At Stadium Show 2018 In Review

01-02-2019
Pearl Jam

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam Rock David Bowie Classic For First Time At Stadium Show was a top 18 story of August 2018: Pearl Jam performed their live debut of the 1974 David Bowie classic, "Rebel Rebel", during the first of two shows at Chicago's Wrigley Field on August 18.

Rolling Stone reports diehard Chicago Cubs fan Eddie Vedder prefaced the Bowie tune with a long remembrance about attending the team's World Series drought-ending win in 2016 before welcoming Cubs co-owner Tom Ricketts and the World Series trophy onstage as highlights played on the venue's video screens.

Last fall, Pearl Jam released their concert film, "Let's Play Two", which was recorded over two shows at Wrigley Field and follows the Chicago Cubs' journey to their first World Series title in 108 years.

The Seattle rockers delivered a 32-song set of tracks from throughout their career alongside tributes and covers of songs by Eddie Holland ("Leaving Here"), Chris Cornell ("Missing"), Tom Petty ("I Won't Back Down"), The Clash ("Know Your Rights") and Neil Young ("Rockin' In The Free World").

Former NBA Chicago Bulls star and longtime friend of the band Dennis Rodman made a brief appearance on stage when he delivered a ukulele to Vedder before the group launched into "Sleeping By Myself", a track from his 2011 album, "Ukulele Songs." Check out video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Pearl Jam Rock David Bowie Classic For First Time At Stadium Show 2018 In Review

Pearl Jam Do Rare Live Performance Of KISS Classic 2018 In Review

Pearl Jam End Special Series After Quarter Century

Pearl Jam Not Pressured To Make Next Album 2018 In Review

Pearl Jam Get In Christmas Spirit With Rarities

Pearl Jam's Stone Gossard Performs Rare Lead Vocal

Pearl Jam Release Live Video For David Bowie Classic

Pearl Jam Rock Stooges Classic with Soundgarden and Mudhoney Members

Pearl Jam Share Video Of Jam With Jack White

Pearl Jam Top Tour Charts With Summer Stadium Shows

More Pearl Jam News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
AC/DC Album Rumors Grow As Angus Young Spotted At Studio- Slash Has Unreleased Collaboration With Chester Bennington- Steve Perry- The Eagles- more 2018 in review

Gene Simmons Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit- Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Movie Being Planned- Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Recording Studio - more 2018 in review

Van Halen Star Addresses Reunion Rumors- Slipknot Go Behind The Scenes Of New Song- Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Receives CBE Honor- Pearl Jam End Special Series- more

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Called Rape Claim 'Despicable False'- Van Halen Classic Gets Unusual Makeover- Iron Maiden Sued By Obscure Early Former Singer- more 2018 in review

advertisement

Rock News Stories
AC/DC Album Rumors Grow As Angus Young Spotted At Studio 2018 In Review

Slash Has Unreleased Collaboration With Chester Bennington 2018 In Review

The Eagles Have No. 1 and No. 3 Biggest Selling Albums Of All Time 2018 In Review

Journey's Steve Perry Lost and Regained His Love Of Music 2018 In Review

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Does Surprise Jam With Billy Joel 2018 In Review

Iron Maiden Respond To Songwriting Lawsuit 2018 In Review

Reunited Guns N' Roses Want To Make New Music Says Slash 2018 In Review

Foo Fighters Play Rarities At Pop-Up Store 2018 In Review

Megadeth New Album Plans Revealed By Dave Mustaine 2018 In Review

The Kinks Stream Unreleased Song From 1968 2018 In Review

Marilyn Manson Collapses On Stage During Concert 2018 In Review

Pearl Jam Rock David Bowie Classic For First Time At Stadium Show 2018 In Review

Allman Brothers Band Icon Dickey Betts Suffers Stroke 2018 In Review

We Came As Romans Frontman Kyle Pavone Dead At 28 2018 In Review

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul's Cause Of Death Revealed 2018 In Review

Motley Crue Members Reunite In The Studio With Bob Rock 2018 In Review

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.