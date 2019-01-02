Pearl Jam Rock David Bowie Classic For First Time At Stadium Show 2018 In Review

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam Rock David Bowie Classic For First Time At Stadium Show was a top 18 story of August 2018: Pearl Jam performed their live debut of the 1974 David Bowie classic, "Rebel Rebel", during the first of two shows at Chicago's Wrigley Field on August 18.

Rolling Stone reports diehard Chicago Cubs fan Eddie Vedder prefaced the Bowie tune with a long remembrance about attending the team's World Series drought-ending win in 2016 before welcoming Cubs co-owner Tom Ricketts and the World Series trophy onstage as highlights played on the venue's video screens.

Last fall, Pearl Jam released their concert film, "Let's Play Two", which was recorded over two shows at Wrigley Field and follows the Chicago Cubs' journey to their first World Series title in 108 years.

The Seattle rockers delivered a 32-song set of tracks from throughout their career alongside tributes and covers of songs by Eddie Holland ("Leaving Here"), Chris Cornell ("Missing"), Tom Petty ("I Won't Back Down"), The Clash ("Know Your Rights") and Neil Young ("Rockin' In The Free World").

Former NBA Chicago Bulls star and longtime friend of the band Dennis Rodman made a brief appearance on stage when he delivered a ukulele to Vedder before the group launched into "Sleeping By Myself", a track from his 2011 album, "Ukulele Songs." Check out video here.

