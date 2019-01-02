Slash Has Unreleased Collaboration With Chester Bennington 2018 In Review

Slash Has Unreleased Collaboration With Chester Bennington was a top 18 story of August 2018: Slash has revealed that he recently discovered a song that he recorded that features lead vocals from late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington and that it is up to Chester's family if it will see the light of day.

The track was recorded for Slash's solo album which featured an all-star guest list of musicians. The song that Chester record, "Captain Alibi", did end up on the record but featured vocals from late Motorhead legend Lemmy Kilmister.

The Guns N' Roses guitarist told Varity "When I was doing my first solo record, I worked with a lot of different people, some of whom, for whatever reason, didn't end up on the record. One was with Chester. We did a song and Linkin Park at the time didn't allow it to happen, so I did it with Lemmy. The guy who engineered my demos sent it to me and I sent it to Chester's family."

As for the eventual release of the song, Slash said, "His family has got it, so it would be totally up to them. It was really good. He was awesome. It would be fine with me if they wanted to [release] it. Musically it's basically the same as the Lemmy song, but the lyrics are really poignant."





Related Stories

Reunited Guns N' Roses Want To Make New Music Says Slash 2018 In Review

Guns N' Roses' Slash Recalls Reuniting With Axl Rose 2018 In Review

Velvet Revolver Turned Down By Slash Singer

Slash Release Live 'Mind Your Manners' Video

Guns N' Roses Rifts Caused By Outside People Says Slash

Duff McKagan Joins Slash For Guns N' Roses Classic In Hollywood

Guns N' Roses Worries Gone With Reunion Says Slash

Slash Changed His Tune About Axl Singing With AC/DC

Slash Releases Live 'Driving Rain' Video

More Slash News

Share this article



