Ace Frehley Wants To Be Part Of KISS Farewell Tour 2018 In Review

01-03-2019
Ace Frehley

Ace Frehley Wants To Be Part Of KISS Farewell Tour was a top 18 story of September 2018: Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley says that he believes the band wants him back in the group but he also says that he has not yet been asked about taking part in the band's upcoming End Of The Road retirement world tour.

Frehley was asked about taking part in the tour while at the Hollywood Musicians Institute and according to Classic Rock he said that he would like to be part of the trek "for the fans."

He said, "I haven't been asked. I had a meeting with those guys several months ago and they talked about retiring to me, and that didn't seem right either. Who knows what's going to happen?

"I read comments on the internet and I fall off my bed laughing. There's all these people that have all these different ideas of a configuration of what the next Kiss tour should be and it's crazy. But overwhelmingly, they want me back in the band, I think. That's what I'm reading on the internet."

Ace added, "I'm doing fine on my own. My career is on an upswing and I'm having a ton of fun - I like producing my own records. I don't like anybody standing over my shoulder telling me what to do.

"I've had a lot of freedom, and working with Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons again, it would be different. But then again, I'd probably make $5 or $10 million, so I might consider that...

"Hopefully next year, what all the Kiss fans really want to happen will happen. I'm hoping. I want to be involved, especially for the fans. It's not like my dream job, because I've done it a couple of times and quit, but I really want to do it for the fans if it's going to happen."


