News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Avenged Sevenfold Answer Backlash With New Version Of 'Mad Hatter' 2018 In Review

01-03-2019
Avenged Sevenfold

Avenged Sevenfold Answer Backlash With New Version Of 'Mad Hatter' was a top 18 story of September 2018: After some Avenged Sevenfold fans complained about the mix of the band's brand new single "Mad Hatter", frontman M Shadows was quick to take to social media to offer an explanation along with a new mix of the track.

The track was recorded for the forthcoming Black Ops 4 game, which is set to be released next month. After its release last Monday, September 17th, some fans went online and expressed their displeasure about the sound of the track.

M Shadows shared the following on reddit over the weekend, Hey Guys and Gals - I hope you are all doing well. I just wanted to update you on a situation with "Mad Hatter." We saw some complaints about the mix and we totally agree with you! We were pushing the limits in a lot of different ways and once the compression of streaming services and radio got a hold of it the clarity become muddied. I heard it on the radio and was like "Oh Sh*t!" The good news is we live in a world were you can quickly fix your mistakes and we have done just that. On Monday all streaming services and radio will switch to this new version with more clarity but we wanted you to get it here first. Check out this link. We hope you enjoy and have a great weekend."


Related Stories


Avenged Sevenfold Answer Backlash With New Version Of 'Mad Hatter' 2018 In Review

Avenged Sevenfold Answer Backlash With New Version Of 'Mad Hatter'

Avenged Sevenfold M Shadows Reveals Good News Following Surgery

Avenged Sevenfold Stream New Song And EP Coming This Week

Avenged Sevenfold Forced To Cancel North American Tour

Avenged Sevenfold, Godsmack, NIN Lead Louder Than Life Lineup

Avenged Sevenfold Recording New Song For Next Call Of Duty

Avenged Sevenfold Frontman Addresses Album Backlash

Avenged Sevenfold Announce End of the World Summer Tour

Avenged Sevenfold, Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson Lead Heavy Montreal

More Avenged Sevenfold News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Steve Perry On Possibility Of Journey Reunion- Linkin Park Replacement Singer Rumor Addressed- Metallica Make Chart History With Blockbuster Album- more 2018 in review

AC/DC Album Rumors Grow As Angus Young Spotted At Studio- Slash Has Unreleased Collaboration With Chester Bennington- Steve Perry- The Eagles- more 2018 in review

Gene Simmons Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit- Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Movie Being Planned- Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Recording Studio - more 2018 in review

Van Halen Star Addresses Reunion Rumors- Slipknot Go Behind The Scenes Of New Song- Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Receives CBE Honor- Pearl Jam End Special Series- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Steve Perry On Possibility Of Journey Reunion 2018 In Review

Linkin Park Replacement Singer Rumor Addressed 2018 In Review

Metallica Make Chart History With Blockbuster Album 2018 In Review

Ace Frehley Wants To Be Part Of KISS Farewell Tour 2018 In Review

Panic! at the Disco Removed Member Amid Allegations 2018 In Review

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Plans To Tell All 2018 In Review

Neal Schon Eyeing Journey Through Time Tour 2018 In Review

Sharon Osbourne Slams 'Loser' Opponent In Legal Battle 2018 In Review

Avenged Sevenfold Answer Backlash With New Version Of 'Mad Hatter' 2018 In Review

Five For Fighting Singled Out Special: Superman 2018 In Review

Queen Biopic Star Opens Up About Making The Film 2018 In Review

Slash Excited To Swap Stadiums For Small Venues 2018 In Review

Rolling Stones Classic Hit Driven Back To The Charts 2018 In Review

Allman Brothers' Dickey Betts Had Brain Surgery 2018 In Review

Tool Frontman Shares Good News About New Album 2018 In Review

UFO 50th Anniversary To Fly Without Key Members 2018 In Review

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.