Judas Priest's Rob Halford Plans To Tell All 2018 In Review

01-03-2019
Judas Priest

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Plans To Tell All was a top 18 story of September 2018: Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford revealed in a new interview that he has changed his mind about sharing his story with a tell-all autobiography because he believes "it has to be done".

Halford said in recent years that he wasn't interested in the idea but during an interview with Full Metal Jackie, he said, : "I was thinking about this last night. I'm going to give you an exclusive - I'm going to write a book.

"I was thinking about things that have happened to me that people don't know about. And this is going to be funny - I was personally blessed by the Virgin Mary in a church in England. If that's not going to make you read my book, I don't know what is. I'll leave it at that."

He added, "I've had so many beautiful things happen to me over my life. I've had a very rich life and I'm still having it. I can't be more grateful than I am right now.

"I think it has to be done, because you get these knockoffs and you get people giving their impression and their interpretation, which is all good. I think when it comes from the source, it's really important.

"Some of the greatest books written, like The Dirt by Motley Crue or the book by Led Zeppelin or Lemmy's book - all of these are books that come from the heart of the matter, the heart of the story. It'll happen one day."


