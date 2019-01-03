Neal Schon Eyeing Journey Through Time Tour 2018 In Review

Neal Schon Eyeing Journey Through Time Tour was a top 18 story of September 2018: Journey icon Neal Schon has teased his plans for 2019 to include a Journey Through Time Tour after his former bandmate Deen Castronovo shared some details.

Schon originally launched his Journey Through Time show last year for a benefit for the victims of the 2016 California wildfires and included his former Journey and Santana bandmate Gregg Rolie and Castronovo.

Deen was featured in a video report stating that fans will be getting "the whole catalog with many surprises" and Schon tweeted a link to the report and added, "Love and Respect to all you fans. Promise next years Journey will be #TheJourney - I'll be playing music from EVERY album and mixing it up constantly ... Stay tuned and on the Look Out..." See the clip here.





