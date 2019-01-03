Pantera's Philip Anselmo Plays Tribute To Dimebag and Vinnie Paul 2018 In Review

Pantera's Philip Anselmo Plays Tribute To Dimebag and Vinnie Paul was a top 18 story of September 2018: Former Pantera frontman Philip Anselmo paid tribute to his late bandmates Vinnie Paul and Dimebag Darrell during a show with his current band the Illegals.

When Anselmo and co took the stage in Dallas last week, they rocked a medley of the Pantera classics "Domination" and "Hollow", which he dedicated to the Abbott brothers.

He introduced the jam with the following, "This goes out to the un-f***ing-touchable memory of both Abbott brothers, Vince and Dimebag." Check out video footage here.





Related Stories

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul's Cause Of Death Revealed 2018 In Review

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Laid To Rest In Dallas 2018 In Review

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Died In His Sleep 2018 In Review

Louder Than Life Festival Canceled Due To Unsafe Condtions

Pantera's Philip Anselmo Plays Tribute To Dimebag and Vinnie Paul

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul's Cause Of Death Revealed

Dimebag's Girlfriend Pays Tribute To Vinnie Paul

Disturbed Pay Tribute To Vinnie Paul- Deftones Launching Their Own Music Festival- Gene Simmons Jams With Doro and more

Pantera's Rex Brown Pays Tribute To Vinnie Paul

More Pantera News

Share this article



