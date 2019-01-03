News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Rolling Stones Classic Hit Driven Back To The Charts 2018 In Review

01-03-2019
Rolling Stones

(hennemusic) Rolling Stones Classic Hit Driven Back To The Charts was a top 18 story of September 2018: A Rolling Stones classic hit has returned to the US charts in sync with its inclusion in ad campaign for carmaker Acura. Billboard reports the group's 1967 single, "She's A Rainbow", enters the Hot Rock Songs chart at No. 24 with sales and streaming gains sparked by the song's appearance in a commercial for the all-new Acura RDX.

The music industry magazine credits the ad in which the tune is featured as a contributing factor for a boost of 274 percent in sales (to 6,000) and 138 percent in streams (to 366,000) in the week ending September 13, according to Nielsen Music.

"She's A Rainbow" also begins at No. 7 on Rock Digital Song Sales, becoming the legendary band's first top 10 on the chart, which began in 2010; on the all-format Digital Song Sales chart (which dates to 2004), it's the band's first entry with a debut at No. 48.

The second single from the Stones' 1967 album, "Their Satanic Majesties Request", "She's A Rainbow" originally reached No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100 in January 1968 while the record hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200. Watch the commercial and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


