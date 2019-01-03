Steve Perry On Possibility Of Journey Reunion 2018 In Review

Steve Perry On Possibility Of Journey Reunion was a top 18 story of September 2018: Steve Perry became an international superstar as the frontman for Journey. As he makes his return to music with a new album next month, the big question he has been asked is if he would ever return to the band that made him famous.

Perry was asked that question during an interview with 106.7 Lite FM in New York to promote his forthcoming album "Traces", which will be hitting stores on October 5th.

He responded, "No. I think that we've gone on our separate ways and we're doing great. Arnel [Pineda] is a great singer and he's been in the band for 10 years. But yeah, I don't think that's where I'm at right now. It took forever for me to find the passion for music again because I felt it was kind of damaged. I thought I would never feel that love again for music, so I had to walk. Now that I've found that again, I have so many other songs ready to be recorded."





Related Stories

Journey's Steve Perry Lost and Regained His Love Of Music 2018 In Review

Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Recording Studio 2018 In Review

Journey Legend Steve Perry Makes Surprise Television Appearance 2018 In Review

Steve Perry Shares His Take On Classic Christmas Song

Journey's Steve Perry Sues To Block Unreleased Music

Steve Perry Address Idea Of Collaboration With Journey's Neal Schon

Steve Perry Hits The Top 10 With New Album

Journey Legend Steve Perry Streaming New Album Online

Steve Perry Releases 'We're Still Here' Video

More Steve Perry News

Share this article



