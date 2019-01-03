News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Steve Perry On Possibility Of Journey Reunion 2018 In Review

01-03-2019
Steve Perry

Steve Perry On Possibility Of Journey Reunion was a top 18 story of September 2018: Steve Perry became an international superstar as the frontman for Journey. As he makes his return to music with a new album next month, the big question he has been asked is if he would ever return to the band that made him famous.

Perry was asked that question during an interview with 106.7 Lite FM in New York to promote his forthcoming album "Traces", which will be hitting stores on October 5th.

He responded, "No. I think that we've gone on our separate ways and we're doing great. Arnel [Pineda] is a great singer and he's been in the band for 10 years. But yeah, I don't think that's where I'm at right now. It took forever for me to find the passion for music again because I felt it was kind of damaged. I thought I would never feel that love again for music, so I had to walk. Now that I've found that again, I have so many other songs ready to be recorded."


Related Stories


Steve Perry On Possibility Of Journey Reunion 2018 In Review

Journey's Steve Perry Lost and Regained His Love Of Music 2018 In Review

Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Recording Studio 2018 In Review

Journey Legend Steve Perry Makes Surprise Television Appearance 2018 In Review

Steve Perry Shares His Take On Classic Christmas Song

Journey's Steve Perry Sues To Block Unreleased Music

Steve Perry Address Idea Of Collaboration With Journey's Neal Schon

Steve Perry Hits The Top 10 With New Album

Journey Legend Steve Perry Streaming New Album Online

Steve Perry Releases 'We're Still Here' Video

More Steve Perry News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Steve Perry On Possibility Of Journey Reunion- Linkin Park Replacement Singer Rumor Addressed- Metallica Make Chart History With Blockbuster Album- more 2018 in review

AC/DC Album Rumors Grow As Angus Young Spotted At Studio- Slash Has Unreleased Collaboration With Chester Bennington- Steve Perry- The Eagles- more 2018 in review

Gene Simmons Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit- Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Movie Being Planned- Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Recording Studio - more 2018 in review

Van Halen Star Addresses Reunion Rumors- Slipknot Go Behind The Scenes Of New Song- Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Receives CBE Honor- Pearl Jam End Special Series- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Steve Perry On Possibility Of Journey Reunion 2018 In Review

Linkin Park Replacement Singer Rumor Addressed 2018 In Review

Metallica Make Chart History With Blockbuster Album 2018 In Review

Ace Frehley Wants To Be Part Of KISS Farewell Tour 2018 In Review

Panic! at the Disco Removed Member Amid Allegations 2018 In Review

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Plans To Tell All 2018 In Review

Neal Schon Eyeing Journey Through Time Tour 2018 In Review

Sharon Osbourne Slams 'Loser' Opponent In Legal Battle 2018 In Review

Avenged Sevenfold Answer Backlash With New Version Of 'Mad Hatter' 2018 In Review

Five For Fighting Singled Out Special: Superman 2018 In Review

Queen Biopic Star Opens Up About Making The Film 2018 In Review

Slash Excited To Swap Stadiums For Small Venues 2018 In Review

Rolling Stones Classic Hit Driven Back To The Charts 2018 In Review

Allman Brothers' Dickey Betts Had Brain Surgery 2018 In Review

Tool Frontman Shares Good News About New Album 2018 In Review

UFO 50th Anniversary To Fly Without Key Members 2018 In Review

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.