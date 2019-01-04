News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




AC/DC To Get Special Mint Series For 45th Anniversary 2018 In Review

01-04-2019
AC/DC

(hennemusic) AC/DC To Get Special Mint Series For 45th Anniversary was a top 18 story of October 2018: AC/DC's 45th anniversary is being marked with a new series of coins from The Royal Australian Mint. In the spirit of the band's 1990 classic, "Thunderstruck", the Mint partnered with Questacon - The National Science and Technology Centre to strike its AC/DC coins with a bolt of man-made lightning.

The experiment was conducted in the Caged Lightning exhibition at Questacon, which produces lightning using a Tesla coil. Ten AC/DC 50 cent pieces, appropriately featuring the famous high voltage logos and design elements from AC/DC albums, were 'Thunderstruck' with 3,500,000 volts of lightning

"AC/DC is famous for their electrifying energy. It's in their music, the titles of some of their songs, even their insignia," says Royal Australian Mint Chief Executive Officer Ross MacDiarmid. "The Mint thought that such an iconic band deserved high voltage coins and an electrifying launch to match.

"We weren't sure what effect the lightning would have on the coins, but we discovered that because the coins are such excellent conductors of electricity, the lightning's mark is only visible under magnification."

Ten of the 30,000 coins were 'Thunderstruck' and will be randomly sent to ten customers who order their AC/DC - 45 Years of Thunder Uncirculated Coin through the Mint's online store or Contact Centre. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


