Alex Lifeson Jams Rush Classics At Benefit Concert 2018 In Review

(hennemusic) Alex Lifeson Jams Rush Classics At Benefit Concert was a top 18 story of October 2018: Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson performed a trio of classics by the legendary Canadian band during an appearance at a charity event in Malibu, CA this past weekend.

As part of the 11th annual Scott Medlock-Robby Krieger Golf Classic's All-Star Concert to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at the Saddlerock Ranch on October 28, Lifeson joined former Chicago bassist Jason Scheff to play Rush's classic tracks "Limelight", "The Spirit Of Radio" and "Freewill."

Lifeson also teamed up with Krieger on a pair of Doors tunes, including "Riders On The Storm" and "Roadhouse Blues." The annual benefit concert also featured performances by guitarist Orianthi, Elliott Easton of The Cars, Rami Jaffee of Foo Fighters and Cherie Currie of The Runaways, among others. Watch video of the performances here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

