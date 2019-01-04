Def Leppard and Journey Tour Rocked Over 1 Million Fans 2018 In Review

(hennemusic) Def Leppard and Journey Tour Rocked Over 1 Million Fans was a top 18 story of October 2018: The recently-completed co-headlining tour of North America by rock heavyweights Def Leppard and Journey played to more than 1 million fans on the continent.

Billboard reports the extensive six-month, 58-date series sold 1,003,198 tickets to earn a total box office revenue of $97.1 million. The biggest single-show revenue was the fourth and final leg's opener - a September 21 stop at AT&T Park in San Francisco, CA - which grossed $3.9 million.

The biggest venue on the run's 10-show stadium series was a June 1 gig at Toronto's Rogers Centre, with 45,083 tickets available for sale. Def Leppard and Journey wrapped up the North American run with a two-night engagement at the Forum in Inglewood, CA on October 6-7.

The groups' previous joint tour in 2006 took in gross revenue of $38 million over 72 dates. Read more here.

