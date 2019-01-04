News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Greta Van Fleet Star Believes Rock Is An Endangered Species 2018 In Review

01-04-2019
Greta Van Fleet

Greta Van Fleet Star Believes Rock Is An Endangered Species was a top 18 story of October 2018: Greta Van Fleet guitarist Jake Kiszka explained why the band has tried to create the sound of rock during the 1960s and 70s because he believes that rock'n'roll has become a novelty today and is an "endangered species" but he believes musicians from his generation can keep it viable it they approach it with integrity.

He told Rolling Stone: "That's the thing that destroys a lot of good art now - chasing trends. There's comfort in knowing that you'll make that money. The record company will hire writers to make sure they see a return on their investment because - structurally, scientifically - the song will work. It's catchy. It's a mathematical fact that people will perceive it one way or another. That's why it's difficult in our world to cut through. When you are doing something truthful, it's easy for someone to say, 'That sounds like this band from the 60s and 70s. It's the throwback sound.'

"In that response is the answer: That is because music meant something during that period - a lot more than it does now. It was done by the artist for the artist. It was music for the people. But rock'n'roll has become a novelty. It doesn't have the essence of what it was - its greatness. People say it's dead now, but it's a minority. It's an endangered species. It's gonna take young guys like us in our generation to see that."


