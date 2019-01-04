News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Guns N' Roses Reunion Offer Turned Down By Former Member 2018 In Review

01-04-2019
Guns N' Roses

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses Reunion Offer Turned Down By Former Member was a top 18 story of October 2018: Former Guns N' Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke has revealed that he turned down an offer to join the band on their Not In This Lifetime reunion tour and explained why.

"When it first started, they did reach out to me to come and play," Clarke told Eddie Trunk during a recent appearance on his SiriusXM program. "I have said that they did ask me before, I've never said why I didn't do it.

"The real reason is, they asked me, but you know my daughter Frankie has a band [Frankie + The Studs], they asked me the same day my daughter's band was playing Lollapalooza [in July 2016], which was like the biggest break for her band and stuff. It was the same day they were playing Lollapalooza and I had to be there, and I couldn't really give that up to go be the third guitar player in the band."

Clarke was in the lineup from 1991 through 1994 and appeared on their fifth album, 1993's "The Spaghetti Incident?" As for a future appearance on Guns N' Roses reunion run, the guitarist says: "I have nothing against it," adding his original offer "just didn't work out for me."

The day before his SiriusXM appearance, Clarke just happened to cross paths with his former bandmates. "I don't really talk to 'em, although I actually saw everybody yesterday," explains the rocker. "They were rehearsing and I was getting my gear. We were at the same place."

Clarke says things went well during his chance encounter. "Oh, absolutely," he recalls. "I mean, I'm still cool with Axl; I'm still cool with everybody. I have no ill feelings or anything." Listen to the full interview here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


