News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Responds To Medical Emergency Report 2018 In Review

01-04-2019
Judas Priest

Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Responds To Medical Emergency Report was a top 18 story of October 2018: Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford was the latest victim of "fake news" after an article appeared on a user generated spoof website that reported the metal legend was found unresponsive in his San Diego home.

Devoted fans should have noticed a big error in the report with the location since Halford famously lives in Phoenix. A user on spoof site React365 generated an article claiming Halford was found unresponsive at the non-existent home and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and opiates were allegedly found close to him.

Loudwire reacted out to Halford about the bogus report and he clarified that it was all un-true. He told the site, "No I'm not. Horrible for our fans. Please let everyone know I'm in Phoenix packing my bags for Knotfest and can't wait to see our metal maniacs!"


Related Stories


Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Responds To Medical Emergency Report 2018 In Review

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Plans To Tell All 2018 In Review

Judas Priest Play Classic Song For First Time In 38 Years 2018 In Review

Judas Priest Explain Why K.K. Downing Was Not Asked To Return 2018 In Review

Judas Priest Controversy Sparked By KK Downing Comments 2018 In Review

Judas Priest Legend Battling Parkinson's Disease 2018 In Review

Judas Priest Tribute Late Former Drummer Dave Holland 2018 In Review

Judas Priest's K.K. Downing Guitar Sells For Almost $200K

Tool, Judas Priest Lead Welcome To Rockville Lineup

Judas Priest Announce North American Tour

More Judas Priest News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Reunion Offer Turned Down By Former Member- Peter Criss Not Up To Playing Full KISS Farewell Tour Shows Says Ace- more 2018 in review

Steve Perry On Possibility Of Journey Reunion- Linkin Park Replacement Singer Rumor Addressed- Metallica Make Chart History With Blockbuster Album- more 2018 in review

AC/DC Album Rumors Grow As Angus Young Spotted At Studio- Slash Has Unreleased Collaboration With Chester Bennington- Steve Perry- The Eagles- more 2018 in review

Gene Simmons Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit- Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Movie Being Planned- Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Recording Studio - more 2018 in review

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Reunion Offer Turned Down By Former Member 2018 In Review

Peter Criss Not Up To Playing Full KISS Farewell Tour Shows Says Ace 2018 In Review

Steve Perry Addresses Idea Of Collaboration With Journey's Neal Schon 2018 In Review

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Slams Rock Hall 2018 In Review

Alex Lifeson Jams Rush Classics At Benefit Concert 2018 In Review

AC/DC To Get Special Mint Series For 45th Anniversary 2018 In Review

Beatles Associates Tribute Geoff Emerick 2018 In Review

High On Fire's Matt Pike Has Emergency Amputation 2018 In Review

Greta Van Fleet Star Believes Rock Is An Endangered Species 2018 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Extent Of Injury Following Surgery 2018 In Review

Saxon Star's Nose Bitten Off By Dog 2018 In Review

Clutch Frontman Neil Fallon Hospitalized After Collapse 2018 In Review

Liam Gallagher Questioned By Police Over Domestic Assault Suspicion 2018 In Review

Surviving Original Static-X Lineup Reunite For Album and Tour 2018 In Review

All That Remains' Oli Herbert Killed In Accident 2018 In Review

Danzig, Murphey's Law, Warzone Guitarist Todd Youth Dead At 47 2018 In Review

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.