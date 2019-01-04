Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Responds To Medical Emergency Report 2018 In Review

Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Responds To Medical Emergency Report was a top 18 story of October 2018: Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford was the latest victim of "fake news" after an article appeared on a user generated spoof website that reported the metal legend was found unresponsive in his San Diego home.

Devoted fans should have noticed a big error in the report with the location since Halford famously lives in Phoenix. A user on spoof site React365 generated an article claiming Halford was found unresponsive at the non-existent home and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and opiates were allegedly found close to him.

Loudwire reacted out to Halford about the bogus report and he clarified that it was all un-true. He told the site, "No I'm not. Horrible for our fans. Please let everyone know I'm in Phoenix packing my bags for Knotfest and can't wait to see our metal maniacs!"





Related Stories

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Plans To Tell All 2018 In Review

Judas Priest Play Classic Song For First Time In 38 Years 2018 In Review

Judas Priest Explain Why K.K. Downing Was Not Asked To Return 2018 In Review

Judas Priest Controversy Sparked By KK Downing Comments 2018 In Review

Judas Priest Legend Battling Parkinson's Disease 2018 In Review

Judas Priest Tribute Late Former Drummer Dave Holland 2018 In Review

Judas Priest's K.K. Downing Guitar Sells For Almost $200K

Tool, Judas Priest Lead Welcome To Rockville Lineup

Judas Priest Announce North American Tour

More Judas Priest News

Share this article



