Liam Gallagher Questioned By Police Over Domestic Assault Suspicion 2018 In Review

01-04-2019
Liam Gallagher

(hennemusic) Liam Gallagher Questioned By Police Over Domestic Assault Suspicion was a top 18 story of October 2018: Liam Gallagher has been questioned by London police over suspicion of an assault on his girlfriend Debbie Gwyther at a London nightclub in August.

According to The Sun, detectives launched a probe after The Sun published video and CCTV images showing the 46-year-old Oasis rocker seemingly grabbing Gwyther by the throat at the Chiltern Firehouse in Marylebone.

Footage appears to show Gallagher pushing his girlfriend down a corridor before turning and grabbing her by the throat, causing her head to rock back. Gallagher and Gwyther have both denied the assault, with the rocker tweeting on August 24: "Firstly, I have never put my hands on any woman in a vicious manner; Secondly, there is only 1 witch and we all know who that is."

Gallagher was recently interviewed by London police as they continue to investigate the alleged incident. "Officers are aware of footage of an incident consistent with assault believed to have taken place in August 2018," said the police in a released statement. "The footage has been assessed and enquiries will be made into the circumstances.

On Wednesday, 25 September a man attended a central London police station where he was interviewed under caution. No specific allegations have been received at this time. There have been no arrests and enquiries continue." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


