AC/DC Star Addresses Rumors 2018 In Review

AC/DC Star Addresses Rumors was a top 18 story of November 2018: AC/DC drummer Chris Slade, who returned to the group to replace Phil Rudd in 2016, has addressed some of the recent rumors that are swirling around the band's activities.

Rumors surfaced earlier this year that the band was working at a Vancouver studio after Brian Johnson, Phil Rudd, Angus and Stevie Young were spotted at the facility, fueling speculation that they were working on a new album.

While it appears that Slade's return to the band may be over, he was asked his thoughts about the rumors about the previous lineup getting back together by eonMusic.

He said, "Yes. If it works, good luck. It's great. And why not? There's all sorts of rumors: Axl's going to be doing a track, Brian's going to be doing a track, there's so many variables here. And I've learned with AC/DC also, not to believe the rumors, because even fans fake things.

"But Angus is now over 60, I think, so he's still got a few years to go, if you go by me and Brian. That's all he does - he relaxes by painting, and he smokes fags, and that's about it, so the rest of the time, he's playing guitar."

Bass player Cliff Williams made it well known that he was retiring following the band's Rock Or Bust Tour and Slade was asked who he thought may be taking over for him. He responded, "I'm not sure about that. But Stevie Young and Angus both play bass. Would Cliff come out of retirement? It depends on if he's bored or not, because all he will want to do these days is go fishing with his son, who is a professional fisherman.

"So, I don't know. It's possible, of course, but there again, it's all rumours. But Angus is very big, family-orientated, a la Stevie, so I wouldn't be surprised if there's a nephew or a cousin or something who plays bass So, that's just a thought."





Related Stories

A Perfect Circle Stream Cover Of AC/DC Classic 2018 In Review

AC/DC To Get Special Mint Series For 45th Anniversary 2018 In Review

AC/DC Album Rumors Grow As Angus Young Spotted At Studio 2018 In Review

AC/DC And Pink Floyd Top 2018 hennemusic Rock News Awards

AC/DC With Axl Rose Lacks Integrity Says Guitarist 2018 In Review

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Jams With Fleetwood Mac Icon 2018 In Review

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Looks Back At His Exit From Band 2018 In Review

'It's Not Really AC/DC Anymore' Says Def Leppard Singer 2018 In Review

Former AC/DC, Ozzy, Dio Members Form New Supergroup 2018 In Review

More AC/DC News

Share this article



