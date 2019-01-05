News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

AC/DC Star Addresses Rumors 2018 In Review

01-05-2019
AC/DC

AC/DC Star Addresses Rumors was a top 18 story of November 2018: AC/DC drummer Chris Slade, who returned to the group to replace Phil Rudd in 2016, has addressed some of the recent rumors that are swirling around the band's activities.

Rumors surfaced earlier this year that the band was working at a Vancouver studio after Brian Johnson, Phil Rudd, Angus and Stevie Young were spotted at the facility, fueling speculation that they were working on a new album.

While it appears that Slade's return to the band may be over, he was asked his thoughts about the rumors about the previous lineup getting back together by eonMusic.

He said, "Yes. If it works, good luck. It's great. And why not? There's all sorts of rumors: Axl's going to be doing a track, Brian's going to be doing a track, there's so many variables here. And I've learned with AC/DC also, not to believe the rumors, because even fans fake things.

"But Angus is now over 60, I think, so he's still got a few years to go, if you go by me and Brian. That's all he does - he relaxes by painting, and he smokes fags, and that's about it, so the rest of the time, he's playing guitar."

Bass player Cliff Williams made it well known that he was retiring following the band's Rock Or Bust Tour and Slade was asked who he thought may be taking over for him. He responded, "I'm not sure about that. But Stevie Young and Angus both play bass. Would Cliff come out of retirement? It depends on if he's bored or not, because all he will want to do these days is go fishing with his son, who is a professional fisherman.

"So, I don't know. It's possible, of course, but there again, it's all rumours. But Angus is very big, family-orientated, a la Stevie, so I wouldn't be surprised if there's a nephew or a cousin or something who plays bass So, that's just a thought."


Related Stories


AC/DC Star Addresses Rumors 2018 In Review

A Perfect Circle Stream Cover Of AC/DC Classic 2018 In Review

AC/DC To Get Special Mint Series For 45th Anniversary 2018 In Review

AC/DC Album Rumors Grow As Angus Young Spotted At Studio 2018 In Review

AC/DC And Pink Floyd Top 2018 hennemusic Rock News Awards

AC/DC With Axl Rose Lacks Integrity Says Guitarist 2018 In Review

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Jams With Fleetwood Mac Icon 2018 In Review

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Looks Back At His Exit From Band 2018 In Review

'It's Not Really AC/DC Anymore' Says Def Leppard Singer 2018 In Review

Former AC/DC, Ozzy, Dio Members Form New Supergroup 2018 In Review

More AC/DC News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
AC/DC Star Addresses Rumors- Journey's Steve Perry Sues To Block Unreleased Music-Jake E. Lee Was Approached To Reunite With Ozzy Osbourne- more 2018 in review

Guns N' Roses Reunion Offer Turned Down By Former Member- Peter Criss Not Up To Playing Full KISS Farewell Tour Shows Says Ace- more 2018 in review

Steve Perry On Possibility Of Journey Reunion- Linkin Park Replacement Singer Rumor Addressed- Metallica Make Chart History With Blockbuster Album- more 2018 in review

AC/DC Album Rumors Grow As Angus Young Spotted At Studio- Slash Has Unreleased Collaboration With Chester Bennington- Steve Perry- The Eagles- more 2018 in review

advertisement

Rock News Stories
AC/DC Star Addresses Rumors 2018 In Review

Journey's Steve Perry Sues To Block Unreleased Music 2018 In Review

Jake E. Lee Was Approached To Reunite With Ozzy Osbourne 2018 In Review

Eddie Van Halen KISS Rumor Addressed 2018 In Review

Rush's Alex Lifeson Has A New Gig 2018 In Review

KISS Reunite With Ace Frehley For First Time In 17 Years 2018 In Review

Foo Fighters To Headline Super Saturday Night Concert 2018 In Review

Mick Jagger Reveals Details For Upcoming Rolling Stones Tour 2018 In Review

Ozzy Got Bad Vibes From Black Sabbath For Being Ozzy 2018 In Review

Chris Cornell's Doctor Sued Over Singer's Death 2018 In Review

Rammstein Finalizing New Album And Plan Three Year Tour 2018 In Review

Iron Maiden Singer Would Reject Rock Hall Induction 2018 In Review

Paul McCartney Streaming John Lennon Inspired Song 2018 In Review

A Perfect Circle Stream Cover Of AC/DC Classic 2018 In Review

Vinnie Vincent Singer Pulls Out Of Comeback Shows 2018 In Review

Hellyeah Releasing Final Album With Vinnie Paul 2018 In Review

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.