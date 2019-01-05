Foo Fighters To Headline Super Saturday Night Concert 2018 In Review

Foo Fighters To Headline Super Saturday Night Concert was a top 18 story of November 2018: The Foo Fighters will be taking the stage to headline next year's DIRECTV Super Saturday Night, which will be taking place on the eve of the Super Bowl.

The special performance will be happening on February 2nd in an intimate custom-built, 3-tiered, 72,000 square-foot venue will be constructed at Atlanta Station, according to the announcement.

Valerie Vargas, senior vice president - Advertising and Creative Services, AT&T had this to say, "Undoubtedly iconic, Foo Fighters are known to collaborate with a wide range of performers that attract music lovers across the board.

"It's been an honor to continue to build on the DIRECTV Super Saturday Night legacy, and we look forward to bringing fans even closer to the music and entertainment through this marquee event the night before the Big Game.".





Related Stories

Foo Fighters Play Rarities At Pop-Up Store 2018 In Review

Dave Grohl Plays A Joke On Fans At Foo Fighters Concert 2018 In Review

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Almost Broke His Leg Onstage Again 2018 In Review

Foo Fighters Mash Up Van Halen and John Lennon Classics 2018 In Review

Foo Fighters and Weezer Jam KISS Classic Down Under 2018 In Review

Dave Grohl Proves Rock Is Dead Question Is Dead Issue 2018 In Review

Dave Grohl Makes Surprise Appearance As Satan On TV

Foo Fighters To Headline Super Saturday Night Concert

Foo Fighters To Headline Reading and Leeds Festivals

More Foo Fighters News

Share this article



