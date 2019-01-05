News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Journey's Steve Perry Sues To Block Unreleased Music 2018 In Review

01-05-2019
Steve Perry

Journey's Steve Perry Sues To Block Unreleased Music was a top 18 story of November 2018: Former Journey frontman Steve Perry recently made his return to music after a long absence but not the singer has reportedly taken legal moves to block unreleased music from the 1990s from seeing the light of day.

Perry has reportedly filed a lawsuit seeking an injunction prohibiting the release of music from a 1991 collaboration with a musician named Phil Brown and is seeking unspecified damages, according to The Blast.

The website says that they have obtained court documents (which court was not specified in the article) and the suit allegedly claims that Brown's manager took to social media to promote the release of an album that would include unreleased "demo" tracks that were recorded on an 8-track tape recorder.

They report that the lawsuit makes the allegation that the defendant "deceptively associating Perry with Brown and his band, falsely implying that Plaintiff is a member of Brown's band, and threatening to release certain old vocal performances of Perry as part of Brown's band's release, even though Perry owns all intellectual property rights in said vocal performances, Brown abandoned any claim to those performances in 2002, and Perry has repeatedly demanded that Brown not release those works."


