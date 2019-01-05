News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

KISS Reunite With Ace Frehley For First Time In 17 Years 2018 In Review

01-05-2019
KISS

(hennemusic) KISS Reunite With Ace Frehley For First Time In 17 Years was a top 18 story of November 2018: KISS reunited with original lead guitarist Ace Frehley for the first time in 17 years during an October 31 acoustic performance on KISS Kruise 8, and the group are streaming official video from the event.

The pairing last played together on the band's 2000-2001 farewell tour before the rocker resumed his solo career and KISS moved forward with guitarist Tommy Thayer and drummer Eric Singer.

According to Rolling Stone, Frehley joined his former bandmates on their annual cruise for four songs, including the band's cover of the 1967 Rolling Stones classic "2000 Man", the guitarist's hit cover of the 1975 Hello track "New York Groove", KISS' 1973 debut single "Nothin' To Lose", and their 1975 signature tune "Rock And Roll All Nite."

"This is great... this is so great," said Frehley midway through his appearance. "Thank you guys for inviting me up."

"All this couldn't have happened if we hadn't happened. We started this," added Paul Stanley. "So thank you for being here."

Along with Frehley, the acoustic set also featured former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick - in the lineup from 1984 to 1996 - who opened the guest portion with the 1992 single "Domino", and 1989's "Hide Your Heart." Watch video of guest portion of the show here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


KISS Reunite With Ace Frehley For First Time In 17 Years 2018 In Review

Peter Criss Not Up To Playing Full KISS Farewell Tour Shows Says Ace 2018 In Review

Ace Frehley Wants To Be Part Of KISS Farewell Tour 2018 In Review

Legendary KISS Artist Receives Huge Surprise At Expo 2018 In Review

Pearl Jam Do Rare Live Performance Of KISS Classic 2018 In Review

Paul Stanley Addresses Gene Simmons Vault Event Controversy 2018 In Review

Paul Stanley Explains KISS Farewell Tour Move 2018 In Review

KISS May Continue Without Paul Stanley 2018 In Review

Foo Fighters and Weezer Jam KISS Classic Down Under 2018 In Review

Why KISS Opted Not To Sue Bruce Springsteen Over Song 2018 In Review

More KISS News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
AC/DC Star Addresses Rumors- Journey's Steve Perry Sues To Block Unreleased Music-Jake E. Lee Was Approached To Reunite With Ozzy Osbourne- more 2018 in review

Guns N' Roses Reunion Offer Turned Down By Former Member- Peter Criss Not Up To Playing Full KISS Farewell Tour Shows Says Ace- more 2018 in review

Steve Perry On Possibility Of Journey Reunion- Linkin Park Replacement Singer Rumor Addressed- Metallica Make Chart History With Blockbuster Album- more 2018 in review

AC/DC Album Rumors Grow As Angus Young Spotted At Studio- Slash Has Unreleased Collaboration With Chester Bennington- Steve Perry- The Eagles- more 2018 in review

advertisement

Rock News Stories
AC/DC Star Addresses Rumors 2018 In Review

Journey's Steve Perry Sues To Block Unreleased Music 2018 In Review

Jake E. Lee Was Approached To Reunite With Ozzy Osbourne 2018 In Review

Eddie Van Halen KISS Rumor Addressed 2018 In Review

Rush's Alex Lifeson Has A New Gig 2018 In Review

KISS Reunite With Ace Frehley For First Time In 17 Years 2018 In Review

Foo Fighters To Headline Super Saturday Night Concert 2018 In Review

Mick Jagger Reveals Details For Upcoming Rolling Stones Tour 2018 In Review

Ozzy Got Bad Vibes From Black Sabbath For Being Ozzy 2018 In Review

Chris Cornell's Doctor Sued Over Singer's Death 2018 In Review

Rammstein Finalizing New Album And Plan Three Year Tour 2018 In Review

Iron Maiden Singer Would Reject Rock Hall Induction 2018 In Review

Paul McCartney Streaming John Lennon Inspired Song 2018 In Review

A Perfect Circle Stream Cover Of AC/DC Classic 2018 In Review

Vinnie Vincent Singer Pulls Out Of Comeback Shows 2018 In Review

Hellyeah Releasing Final Album With Vinnie Paul 2018 In Review

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.