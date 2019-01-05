Rush's Alex Lifeson Has A New Gig 2018 In Review

Rush's Alex Lifeson Has A New Gig was a top 18 story of November 2018: Rush may have retired but that isn't stopping guitarist Alex Lifeson from still playing with a world renown drummer. Marco Minnemann has revealed that he and Lifeson are working on a new project.

Minnemann broke the news to fans via Facebook, revealing the collaboration along with an illustration of himself and Alex Lifeson by Tom Colbie.

Minnemann shared with fans, "Working on a new collaborative release together with Rush's Alex Lifeson. Watch this space for more details to follow soon."





Related Stories

Alex Lifeson Jams Rush Classics At Benefit Concert 2018 In Review

Rush's Alex Lifeson Records Epic Track With Fu Manchu 2018 In Review

Rush's Neil Peart Has Retired From Drumming

Geddy Lee Reveals That He Is In No Rush

Rush's Geddy Lee Announce Signing Events

AC/DC and Rush Receive Big KISS

Rush Announce Special Reissue And Vinyl Debut

Corey Taylor Rushed By Fan On Stage In Russia

Rush's Alex Lifeson Has A New Gig

More Rush News

Share this article



