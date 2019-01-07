Motley Crue Hint At Super Bowl Commercial

(hennemusic) Motley Crue have posted a cryptic message on social media that appears to tease a commercial for the band during next month's broadcast of Super Bowl 53.

The group tweeted out a series of three emojis and "02.03.19 #ad", which syncs up with the February 3 NFL championship event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

As the Super Bowl lands about six weeks ahead of the March 22 premiere of Motley Crue's Netflix biopic, "The Dirt", based on their 2001 memoir of the same name it's possible that a commercial will deliver the first preview for the project during one of the most-watched US broadcasts of the year.

Directed by Jeff Tremaine, the film features Daniel Webber as singer Vince Neil, Douglas Booth as bassist Nikki Sixx, rapper Machine Gun Kelly as drummer Tommy Lee, and Iwan Rheon as guitarist Mick Mars. See the teaser here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Motley Crue Members Reunite In The Studio With Bob Rock 2018 In Review

Motley Crue's Vince Neil Allegedly Sued By His Own Lawyers

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Returns With New Music Project

Motley Crue Confirm Release Date For The Dirt Biopic

Motley Crue's John Corabi and White Lion's Mike Tramp Teaming Up

Motley Crue Making Progress On New Music

Nikki Sixx Shares Excitement Over New Motley Crue Music

Motley Crue Reunite To Record New Music

Motley Crue Members Reunite In The Studio With Bob Rock

More Motley Crue News

Share this article



