News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

High On Fire Cancel Tour Over Medical Emergency

01-09-2019
High On Fire

High On Fire have been forced to cancel another tour due to a medical emergency with singer and guitarist Matt Pike, who is at risk of losing his big toe.

As a result of the medical issue, the band pulled the plug on their Electric Messiah Tour. Late last year they were forced to cancel their Speed Of The Wizard tour when Pike underwent a partial amputation of his toe.

He broke the news of the latest cancelation with this statement, "To my brothers, my crew, and anyone else this affects. I do apologize for the inconvenience of this cancelation. I feel as though I'm explaining lightning striking twice. I wanted nothing more in the world to play these songs live, nor ever cancel something I say I'm gonna do.

"I am a warrior for our art, and have endured some painful things to what we do. The timing and repeating nature of this is my nightmare and almost impossible. Nevertheless, to save yet another toe, my big one, I have been grounded by circumstances out of my control. I will have more of a medical report to come but right now I'm at great risk of losing it, and/or a bigger portion of my foot due to Diabetes. Which I have been managing very well.

"It just shows how this disease can affect our lives. Please forgive me, and if you know anything about me, you know this is not like me. We will be back!"


Related Stories


High On Fire Cancel Tour Over Medical Emergency

High On Fire's Matt Pike Has Emergency Amputation 2018 In Review

High On Fire Beyond Thrilled To Receive First Grammy Nomination

High On Fire Announce U.S. Winter Tour

High On Fire's Matt Pike Has Emergency Amputation

High On Fire Stream Lemmy Inspired Title Song To New Album

More High On Fire News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Tool Complete Recording Of Long Awaited New Album- High On Fire Cancel Tour Over Medical Emergency- Van Halen In The Studio For 1984 Anniversary- more

New Axl Rose Song Streaming Online- Legendary Foreigner Singer Lou Gramm Plays Final Show- KISS Is Half A Cover Band Says Ace- Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic- more

AC/DC Star Addresses Rumors- Journey's Steve Perry Sues To Block Unreleased Music-Jake E. Lee Was Approached To Reunite With Ozzy Osbourne- more 2018 in review

Guns N' Roses Reunion Offer Turned Down By Former Member- Peter Criss Not Up To Playing Full KISS Farewell Tour Shows Says Ace- more 2018 in review

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Tool Complete Recording Of Long Awaited New Album

High On Fire Cancel Tour Over Medical Emergency

Van Halen In The Studio For 1984 Anniversary

Queen's Brian May Streams NASA Inspired Solo Single

Pink Floyd Stream Rare Video Of 1968 TV Performance

Metallica Share Videos For Ride The Lightning Classics

Megadeth Expand Album Reissue Series

Foreigner Revisit Classic Hit For Shriners

Greta Van Fleet To Rock Saturday Night Live

Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell 2002 Solo Album To See Vinyl Debut

Swallow The Sun Stream New Song 'Upon The Water'

Farewell To Fear Release 'Your Cure' Video

Singled Out: Head Honchos' Not For Me

New Axl Rose Song Streaming Online

Legendary Foreigner Singer Lou Gramm Plays Final Show

KISS Is Half A Cover Band Says Ace

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.