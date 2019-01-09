Metallica Share Videos For Ride The Lightning Classics

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming a pair of official live videos from a series of fall 2018 US performances of tracks from their 1984 album, "Ride The Lightning."

The iconic metal outfit delivered "For Whom The Bell Tolls" during the opening night of the fall North American leg at the Kohl Center in Madison, WI on September 2, and "Fade To Black" at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, NE on September 6

Metallica's second record, "Ride The Lightning" peaked at No. 48 on the Billboard 200 on its way to US sales of more than 6 million copies. Watch the videos here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Metallica Share Live Videos For Kill 'Em All Classics

Metallica Make Chart History With Blockbuster Album 2018 In Review

Metallica Release 360 Degree Video For Classic Song 2018 In Review

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Looks Back On Controversial Move 2018 In Review

Tool Frontman Explains Album Delay To Metallica's Lars Ulrich 2018 In Review

No Justice For Jason Newsted On Metallica Reissue 2018 In Review

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Featured On New Michael Schenker Song 2018 In Review

Metallica Share Live Video For Early Classic

Metallica Share Live Video Of Rarely Performed Classic

More Metallica News

Share this article



