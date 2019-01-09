News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Pink Floyd Stream Rare Video Of 1968 TV Performance

01-09-2019
Pink Floyd

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming rare video of a 1968 UK TV performance of 'Set The Controls For The Heart of The Sun', a track from their second album, 'A Saucerful Of Secrets.'

Featuring new addition David Gilmour on guitar – in place of band co-founder Syd Barrett, who had recently been dismissed from the lineup – the band filmed the song in late March of 1968 for inclusion in the BBC documentary, 'All My Loving.'

Directed by Tony Palmer, the project presented a look at the pop music scene of the day and included music and interviews with The Beatles, The Who, Frank Zappa, Cream and Eric Burdon, among others.

The group's transitional record from the original Barrett-led era to the Gilmour years reached No. 9 on the UK charts, with drummer Nick Mason later declaring it his favorite Pink Floyd album. Watch the video and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


