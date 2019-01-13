News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Queensryche Streaming New Song 'Dark Reverie'

01-13-2019
Queensryche

(hennemusic) Queensryche are streaming audio of the track, "Dark Reverie", as the latest preview to their forthcoming album, "The Verdict." In sync with its release, Queensryche will kick off a month-long US tour in support of "The Verdict" in Orlando, FL on March 2.

The tune follows the lead single, "Man The Machine", from the Seattle band's 15th record and third with singer Todd La Torre, who joined the lineup in 2012.

Due March 1, the project was produced, mixed, and mastered by Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Iced Earth, Hatebreed) at Uberbeatz in Lynwood, WA, Planet-Z in Wilbraham, MA and Watershed Studio in Seattle, WA.

"The Verdict is the most metal and the most progressive record we have made in a long time," says guitarist Michael Wilton. "I couldn't possibly be more excited for everyone to hear this."

"I'm extremely proud of what we were able to accomplish on this record," adds La Torre. "The relentless dedication and hard work of everyone involved has been very rewarding. I am excited and looking forward to it no longer just belonging to us, but belonging to the world. We hope you all enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed making it!" Listen to the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


