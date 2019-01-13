Queensryche Streaming New Song 'Dark Reverie'

(hennemusic) Queensryche are streaming audio of the track, "Dark Reverie", as the latest preview to their forthcoming album, "The Verdict." In sync with its release, Queensryche will kick off a month-long US tour in support of "The Verdict" in Orlando, FL on March 2.

The tune follows the lead single, "Man The Machine", from the Seattle band's 15th record and third with singer Todd La Torre, who joined the lineup in 2012.

Due March 1, the project was produced, mixed, and mastered by Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Iced Earth, Hatebreed) at Uberbeatz in Lynwood, WA, Planet-Z in Wilbraham, MA and Watershed Studio in Seattle, WA.

"The Verdict is the most metal and the most progressive record we have made in a long time," says guitarist Michael Wilton. "I couldn't possibly be more excited for everyone to hear this."

"I'm extremely proud of what we were able to accomplish on this record," adds La Torre. "The relentless dedication and hard work of everyone involved has been very rewarding. I am excited and looking forward to it no longer just belonging to us, but belonging to the world. We hope you all enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed making it!" Listen to the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Queensryche Streaming New Song 'Man The Machine'

Queensryche Announce New Album And Tour

Queensryche Reveal Lineup Change For Scorpions Tour

Queensryche Making Progress On Their New Album

Queensryche Making Progress On Music For Next Album

Queensryche Slammed 'Roach' Infested Music Industry 2016 In Review

More Queensryche News

Share this article



