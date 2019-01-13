News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




September Mourning Release 'Glass Animals' Video

01-13-2019
September Mourning

(Tag) September Mourning have released a music video for their newest single, "Glass Animals" ahead of their new graphic novel and tour with Smile Empty Soul. We were sent the following details:

"'Glass Animals' is about the fragmented soul. It's about the realization that we are all broken. Something or someone has broken us and within that broken state we ultimately find the strength to survive. Musically, it's a little bit of a tribute to one of our favorite bands: The Deftones. The song ties into the comic book as well.... Hannah is a broken soul who, through the help of September and Claire, finds the strength to face her personal demons and live again." - Emily Lazar (Founder)

Shortly after Glass Animals drops, Image Comics is releasing September Mourning The Complete Collection co-created by Lazar and Marc Silvestri, co-written by Mariah McCourt and David Hine, illustrated by Sumeyye Kesgin and Tina Valentino and published by Top Cow. "In a world where Reapers prey on the souls of the living, imprisoning them in the shadow-land of Mortem, there is one last hope for humanity.... September Mourning" describes Lazar. The graphic novel will be sold in comic stores, books stores (Barnes & Noble) nationwide and on Amazon.

To support the release of the graphic novel and new music, September Mourning will be hitting the road, supporting Smile Empty Soul. Before and after the dates, the band will also be doing a handful of headline shows that will be announced soon. Doing this tour the band will also be stopping by local comic retailers for special meet and greets and acoustic performances. here.

Tag submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.


