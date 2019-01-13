News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Ted Bundy Film Starring Metallica Frontman Premiering At Sundance

01-13-2019
Metallica

Metallica frontman James Hetfield will soon be on the silver screen. The film, "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile," about serial killer Ted Bundy, where James plays a police officer, is set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

The annual film festival will be taking place from January 24th and February 3rd and the film's director Joe Berlinger (Metallica's Some Kind Of Monster) announced the premiere via social media.

The band shared his post via Instagram. It read , "A special day on set of our little Bundy movie starring @zacefron and @lilyjcollins... Metallica is in the house as @papa_het_ plays Officer Bob Hayward in his first dramatic role. Having one of my musical heroes in our film is pretty damn awesome."

The film stars Zac Efron and Lily Collins and Hetfield plays the role of Officer Bob Hayward. Here is the official synopsis: "Ted (Zac Efron) is crazy-handsome, smart, charismatic, affectionate. And cautious single mother Liz Kloepfer (Lily Collins) ultimately cannot resist his charms. For her, Ted is a match made in heaven, and she soon falls head over heels in love with the dashing young man.

"A picture of domestic bliss, the happy couple seems to have it all figured out... until, out of nowhere, their perfect life is shattered. Ted is arrested and charged with a series of increasingly grisly murders. Concern soon turns to paranoia - and, as evidence piles up, Liz is forced to consider that the man with whom she shares her life could actually be a psychopath."


