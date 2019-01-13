News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Tim Bowness Shares New Song 'I Go Deeper'

01-13-2019
Tim Bowness

Tim Bowness has released a stream of his new track "I Go Deeper." The song comes from his forthcoming album "Flowers At The Scene", which is set to hit stores on March 1st.

He had the following to say, "This was one of the last tracks written for the album. I co-wrote it last summer with Italian musician Stefano Panunzi for use in a film.

"The original is in the more romantic tradition of no-man - and Porcupine Tree at its most lush - but I heard something very different in the piece so set about accentuating the differences between the sections and completely changing the instrumentation.

"Colin Edwin and Tom Atherton make for a formidable rhythm section on this and the soaring guitar solo by Brian Hulse is also a highlight for me." Watch the lyric video here.


Tim Bowness Shares New Song 'I Go Deeper'

