Bullet For My Valentine's Moose Returns With New Band

01-15-2019
Kill The Lights

Former Bullet For My Valentine drummer Michael 'Moose' Thomas' new band Kill The Lights have released a music video for their track "The Faceless".

Kill The Lights also features James Clark, bassist Davey Richmond and guitarists Jordan Whelan and Travis Montgomery. Watch the new video here.

Thomas had this to say, "I'm super grateful and excited to be back. I can't wait for everyone to hear this. When I parted company with the old band, musically I was just sitting around doing f*** all and realised I had worked too hard and come too far to turn around.

"I thought I'd get in touch with Jordan and sent him a text asking, 'Got any riffs?' Before I knew it, he had sent me 30 or 40 songs. I was like, 'Erm, okay!' I couldn't believe it."

Whelan added, "I'm a hobby songwriter which means I'm writing every day, whether it's for a band or not. I've known Moose since I was a 19 year-old kid.

"Funnily enough, his first tour in the States was opening up for my band, then he said we should jump on a tour with them through the UK. The chemistry was there right off the bat and I knew right away this could be something that takes over the world."


