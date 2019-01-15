Whitechapel and Dying Fetus Announce Chaos & Carnage Tour Whitechapel have announced that they are teaming up with will Dying Fetus for U.S. coheadlining trek that will be called the Chaos & Carnage Tour. They will be supported on the tour by Revocation, Fallujah, Spite, Uncured, and Buried Above Ground and will be kicking things off on April 18th in Sayerville, NJ. Whitechapel had this to say, "We are very excited to be a part of the Chaos & Carnage tour this year. Dying Fetus has been a band we have grown up listening to and has influenced our sound over the years. We are grateful for the opportunity to shred the US co-headlining with them."



Chaos & Carnage Tour Dates:

4/18/2019 Starland Ballroom - Sayerville, NJ

4/19/2019 Palladium - Worcester, MA

4/20/2019 Reverb - Reading, PA

4/23/2019 Rex Theater - Pittsburgh, PA

4/24/2019 Agora Theatre - Cleveland, OH

4/25/2019 Conrod Music Hall - Chicago, IL

4/26/2019 Crofoot - Pontiac, MI

4/27/2019 The Rave - Milwaukee, WI

4/28/2019 Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN

4/30/2019 The Oriental Theater - Denver, CO

5/02/2019 UC Theatre - Berkley, CA

5/03/2019 House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA

5/04/2019 The Pressroom - Phoenix, AZ

5/05/2019 Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

5/07/2019 The Complex - Springfield, MO

5/08/2019 Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK

5/09/2019 Rock Box - San Antonio, TX

5/10/2019 Gas Monkey Live - Dallas, TX

5/11/2019 Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

5/12/2019 House Of Blues - New Orleans, LA

5/13/2019 Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

5/15/2019 Revolution - Fort Lauderdale, FL

5/16/2019 Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL

5/17/2019 Ramkat - Winston Salem, NC

