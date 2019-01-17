Dust Bolt Release 'Another Day In Hell' Video Dust Bolt are gearing up to release their new album "Trapped In Chaos" tomorrow (Jan 18th) and to prepare fans they have released a video for the track "Another Day In Hell." The band had this to say about the song and video, "Another Day In Hell is the by far slowest and darkest song on the new album and probably even in DUST BOLT´s history. Originated on an acoustic guitar, Lenny took this song to the rehearsal room one day and it was kind of fitting to how the band and its members were feeling at that point of time. "The video was shot on one day, together with Bloodspot frontman and singer Peter Kunz and shows a different side to the band´s personality than most listeners have seen before. For this one we wanted to let the music do the talking and portray the day the song was written from the perspective of every bandmember." Watch the video here.

Related Stories



Dust Bolt Release 'Another Day In Hell' Video Dust Bolt Release 'Bloody Rain' Video More Dust Bolt News Share this article

