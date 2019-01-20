|
Thom Yorke To Streaming Limited Edition EP
01-20-2019
Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke has announced that he will be releasing his "Suspiria Limited Edition Unreleased Material" EP digitally via streaming services next month.
The digital streaming release will coincide with the 12" limited edition vinyl version hitting stores on February 22nd and will include the same tracklisting.
The EP will include "Unmade Overtones," "Unused Spell," "A Conversation With Just Your Eyes," "The7th7th7th7thSon," "Volk Spin Off V1", "Volk Spin Off V2", and "Volk Spin Off V3."
Watch Thom Yorke - Live from Electric Lady Studios, a YouTube playlist here.
Related Stories
Thom Yorke To Streaming Limited Edition EP
Radiohead's Thom Yorke Scores New Short Film
Radiohead's Thom Yorke Debuts New Music At Solo Show
Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood Play Set of Radiohead Rarities
Radiohead's Thom Yorke Was Terrified Making Film Score
Radiohead Singer Thom Yorke Harassed By Ghosts
Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood Uses Technical Difficulties To Prank Thom Yorke