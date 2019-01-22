News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Brant Bjork Announces New Album 'Jacoozzi'

01-22-2019
Brant Bjork

Desert rock icon Brant Bjork (Kyuss, Fu Manchu) has announced that the will be releasing a new studio album called "Jacoozzi" on April 5th. We were sent the following background details:

Joshua Tree, California, 2010: Brant Bjork has just started to record another solo record. About 4 days into the sessions, the desert rock king decided to abandon the 8 songs he was working on, and told his long time friend and engineer, Tony Mason, to start rolling tape and Brant proceeded to play drums in his natural improv style. After multiple drum track performances were recorded, Brant started layering guitars, bass and percussion in the same improvisational spirit. The former Fu-Manchu and Kyuss-legend essentially decided to "jam" by himself and for the rest of his scheduled sessions.

When the recording session had come to an end, Brant put the 8 unfinished tracks on the shelf as well as his "solo jam session" tracks. "I was much more content with the "jam" tracks as it was a creative release that was needed at that time." he says. "I decided to call the collective tracks, Jacoozzi. At the time, it reminded me of the feeling of my first solo recording sessions for my first solo release, Jalamanta....only more "free"."

At that time in 2010, Brant had no formal plans to release any of the music from those sessions....'Jacoozzi' included. Almost a decade later, Heavy Psych Sounds Records is stoked to finally release this special trip of a Brant Bjork jam!

"After 8 years in the waiting, it's nice to finally have this recording I call Jacoozzi released." Brant Bjork comments. "I feel that the fans of my work will enjoy listening to it as much as I enjoyed performing and recording it."

Tracklist :
1. Can't Out Run The Sun
2. Guerrilla Funk
3. Mexico City Blues
4. Five Hundred Thousand Dollars
5. Black & White Wonderland
6. Oui
7. Mixed Nuts
8. Lost In Race
9. Polarized
10. Do You Love Your World?


Related Stories


Brant Bjork Announces New Album 'Jacoozzi'

Brant Bjork Releases 'Too Many Chiefs' Video

Brant Bjork Announces New Album 'Mankind Woman'

Kyuss' Brant Bjork Launches Tao Of The Devil Tour

More Brant Bjork News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Static-X Announces Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour- Ozzy Osbourne Goes Soft For Bat-Batting Incident Anniversary- Rex Brown Leaves Kill Devil Hill- more

Ozzy Grants Dying Wish Of Former Blizzard Of Ozz Bandmate- Soundgarden's Full Set From Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Goes Online- Rival Sons Streaming New Song- more

Guns N' Roses Top Chart With Classic Song Performance- Pink Floyd Share Video From 1968 Festival Appearance- Thom Yorke To Streaming Limited Edition EP- more

Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Join Him On Tour- KISS To Play Rare Club Show To Launch Farewell Tour- Soundgarden Reunion Tops Chris Cornell Tribute Concert- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Static-X Announces Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour

Ozzy Osbourne Goes Soft For Bat-Batting Incident Anniversary

Rex Brown Leaves Kill Devil Hill

The Dave Matthews Band Announce North American Summer Tour

Pearl Jam Making Progress On New Studio Album

Temple Of The Dog's Full Set From Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Goes Online

KISS Announce KISS Kruise 9

Garth Brooks Reveals Fun Detail For Forthcoming Album

Blink-182 and The Used Lead Back To The Beach Lineup

Halestorm Announce North American Tour

Brant Bjork Announces New Album 'Jacoozzi'

Brothers Osborne To Rock Late Night TV

Ozzy Grants Dying Wish Of Former Blizzard Of Ozz Bandmate

Soundgarden's Full Set From Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Goes Online

Rival Sons Streaming Brand New Song

Greta Van Fleet Rock Saturday Night Live Debut

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 2: Cozumel and Lynyrd Skynyrd

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1: Sail Away!

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.