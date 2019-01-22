Brant Bjork Announces New Album 'Jacoozzi'

Desert rock icon Brant Bjork (Kyuss, Fu Manchu) has announced that the will be releasing a new studio album called "Jacoozzi" on April 5th. We were sent the following background details:

Joshua Tree, California, 2010: Brant Bjork has just started to record another solo record. About 4 days into the sessions, the desert rock king decided to abandon the 8 songs he was working on, and told his long time friend and engineer, Tony Mason, to start rolling tape and Brant proceeded to play drums in his natural improv style. After multiple drum track performances were recorded, Brant started layering guitars, bass and percussion in the same improvisational spirit. The former Fu-Manchu and Kyuss-legend essentially decided to "jam" by himself and for the rest of his scheduled sessions.

When the recording session had come to an end, Brant put the 8 unfinished tracks on the shelf as well as his "solo jam session" tracks. "I was much more content with the "jam" tracks as it was a creative release that was needed at that time." he says. "I decided to call the collective tracks, Jacoozzi. At the time, it reminded me of the feeling of my first solo recording sessions for my first solo release, Jalamanta....only more "free"."

At that time in 2010, Brant had no formal plans to release any of the music from those sessions....'Jacoozzi' included. Almost a decade later, Heavy Psych Sounds Records is stoked to finally release this special trip of a Brant Bjork jam!

"After 8 years in the waiting, it's nice to finally have this recording I call Jacoozzi released." Brant Bjork comments. "I feel that the fans of my work will enjoy listening to it as much as I enjoyed performing and recording it."

Tracklist :

1. Can't Out Run The Sun

2. Guerrilla Funk

3. Mexico City Blues

4. Five Hundred Thousand Dollars

5. Black & White Wonderland

6. Oui

7. Mixed Nuts

8. Lost In Race

9. Polarized

10. Do You Love Your World?





Related Stories

Brant Bjork Releases 'Too Many Chiefs' Video

Brant Bjork Announces New Album 'Mankind Woman'

Kyuss' Brant Bjork Launches Tao Of The Devil Tour

More Brant Bjork News

Share this article



