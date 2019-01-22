News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Halestorm Announce North American Tour

01-22-2019
Halestorm

Halestorm have announced that they will be returning to the road this spring to launch a month-long North American tour that will feature support from Palaye Royale and Beasto Blanco.

The trek will be kicking off on April 12 with an appearance at Ladson, SC's 98 Rockfest and concluding in Mid-May at Columbus, OH's Sonic Temple Fest.

The new run of dates will follow the band's international live plans this March which include appearances at this year's Download Festival in Australia and Japan.

Tickets for the North American tour are set to go on-sale this Friday, January 25th, at 10 AM local time.

MARCH
9 Sydney, NSW, Australia Download Sydney 2019/Parramatt Park
13 Auckland, New Zealand Powerstation
15 Wellington, New Zealand Sam Fran
21 Chiba, Japan Download Festival Japan 2019/Makuhari Messe

APRIL
12 Ladson, SC 98 Rockfest 2019/Exchange Park Fairgrounds
18 Mankato, MN Verizon Center
20 Billings, MT Shrine Auditorium
22 Salt Lake City, UT Union Event Center
23 Boise, ID The Revolution Center
25 Kennewick, WA Toyota Center
26 Vancouver, BC Chan Centre*
28 Edmonton, AB Northern Jubilee Auditorium
29 Calgary, AB MacEwan Hall*

MAY
1 Winnepeg, MB Burton Cummings Theatre
3-4 Mexico City, MX Domination Festival
5 Bismarck, ND Bismarck Event Center
7 Rapid City, SD Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
9 Cedar Rapids, IA US Cellular Center* (co-headline with In This Moment)
12 London, ON London Music Hall
13 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall
17-19 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple Fest


Related Stories


Halestorm Announce North American Tour

Singled Out: Jacob Cade (with Halestorm's Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger)

Halestorm Stream New Song 'Do Not Disturb'

Halestorm and In This Moment Extend Tour Into The Fall

Stone Sour Go Deluxe- Between The Buried And Me Preview New Music- Halestorm Stream New Song- System Of A Letdown- more

Halestorm and In This Moment Add Summer Tour Leg

Halestorm Announce Ambitious Fall Tour

Halestorm And In This Moment Announce Spring Tour

Halestorm's Lzzy Hale On Being A Women In Rock

Halestorm and Stone Sour Announce North American Tour

More Halestorm News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Static-X Announces Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour- Ozzy Osbourne Goes Soft For Bat-Batting Incident Anniversary- Rex Brown Leaves Kill Devil Hill- more

Ozzy Grants Dying Wish Of Former Blizzard Of Ozz Bandmate- Soundgarden's Full Set From Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Goes Online- Rival Sons Streaming New Song- more

Guns N' Roses Top Chart With Classic Song Performance- Pink Floyd Share Video From 1968 Festival Appearance- Thom Yorke To Streaming Limited Edition EP- more

Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Join Him On Tour- KISS To Play Rare Club Show To Launch Farewell Tour- Soundgarden Reunion Tops Chris Cornell Tribute Concert- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Static-X Announces Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour

Ozzy Osbourne Goes Soft For Bat-Batting Incident Anniversary

Rex Brown Leaves Kill Devil Hill

The Dave Matthews Band Announce North American Summer Tour

Pearl Jam Making Progress On New Studio Album

Temple Of The Dog's Full Set From Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Goes Online

KISS Announce KISS Kruise 9

Garth Brooks Reveals Fun Detail For Forthcoming Album

Blink-182 and The Used Lead Back To The Beach Lineup

Halestorm Announce North American Tour

Brant Bjork Announces New Album 'Jacoozzi'

Brothers Osborne To Rock Late Night TV

Ozzy Grants Dying Wish Of Former Blizzard Of Ozz Bandmate

Soundgarden's Full Set From Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Goes Online

Rival Sons Streaming Brand New Song

Greta Van Fleet Rock Saturday Night Live Debut

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 2: Cozumel and Lynyrd Skynyrd

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1: Sail Away!

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.