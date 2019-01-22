|
Halestorm Announce North American Tour
Halestorm have announced that they will be returning to the road this spring to launch a month-long North American tour that will feature support from Palaye Royale and Beasto Blanco.
The trek will be kicking off on April 12 with an appearance at Ladson, SC's 98 Rockfest and concluding in Mid-May at Columbus, OH's Sonic Temple Fest.
The new run of dates will follow the band's international live plans this March which include appearances at this year's Download Festival in Australia and Japan.
Tickets for the North American tour are set to go on-sale this Friday, January 25th, at 10 AM local time.
