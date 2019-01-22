Halestorm Announce North American Tour

Halestorm have announced that they will be returning to the road this spring to launch a month-long North American tour that will feature support from Palaye Royale and Beasto Blanco.

The trek will be kicking off on April 12 with an appearance at Ladson, SC's 98 Rockfest and concluding in Mid-May at Columbus, OH's Sonic Temple Fest.

The new run of dates will follow the band's international live plans this March which include appearances at this year's Download Festival in Australia and Japan.

Tickets for the North American tour are set to go on-sale this Friday, January 25th, at 10 AM local time.



MARCH

9 Sydney, NSW, Australia Download Sydney 2019/Parramatt Park

13 Auckland, New Zealand Powerstation

15 Wellington, New Zealand Sam Fran

21 Chiba, Japan Download Festival Japan 2019/Makuhari Messe



APRIL

12 Ladson, SC 98 Rockfest 2019/Exchange Park Fairgrounds

18 Mankato, MN Verizon Center

20 Billings, MT Shrine Auditorium

22 Salt Lake City, UT Union Event Center

23 Boise, ID The Revolution Center

25 Kennewick, WA Toyota Center

26 Vancouver, BC Chan Centre*

28 Edmonton, AB Northern Jubilee Auditorium

29 Calgary, AB MacEwan Hall*



MAY

1 Winnepeg, MB Burton Cummings Theatre

3-4 Mexico City, MX Domination Festival

5 Bismarck, ND Bismarck Event Center

7 Rapid City, SD Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

9 Cedar Rapids, IA US Cellular Center* (co-headline with In This Moment)

12 London, ON London Music Hall

13 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall

17-19 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple Fest





